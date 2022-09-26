Feature / District

Peak season for kiwifruit in Qingpu District

Although this summer's scorching weather affected kiwifruit's yield, the abundant sunshine ensured the appearance, color and sweetness of the fruit are better than previous year's.
It's the best season to harvest and taste the succulent and sweet kiwifruit grown in suburban Qingpu District.

Although this summer's scorching weather adversely affected the yield of kiwifruit, the abundant sunshine ensured the appearance, color and sweetness of the fruit are better than the previous year's.

In a planting base at Shanghai Tulaixi Agricultural Products Cooperative at Liantang Town, plump kiwifruit hang on the branches.

Peak season for kiwifruit in Qingpu District
Li Yanli

Kiwifruit hanging on the branches

The cooperative has extensive experience growing kiwifruit, which began ripening around September 1.

This year, the cooperative also grafted a new variety – a Shandong-bred kiwifruit which's smooth and hairless on the outside with a jujube-liked shape.

This kind of kiwifruit can be eaten without peeling and has a sweeter taste than other varieties. In addition to being eaten directly, it can be used to make preserves, canned fruit and wine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
