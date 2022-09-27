Art meets Lego in fun-filled Jing'an autumn

Artistic camping along Suzhou Creek, a Lego exhibition, an otherworldly cultural wonderland and two extraordinary art exhibitions are taking place around the district.

A load of recreational happenings is coming to Jing'an in its two-month cultural and tourist extravaganza. Vouchers worth more than 5 million yuan (US$706,500) are up for grabs through October 31 to be used in the district's cinemas, museums and stores. Follow Shanghai Daily to discover the best of Jing'an this autumn, as Li Qian finds out.

Camping with art along Suzhou Creek!

Glittering commercial complexes have been springing up all over the city, but Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World along Suzhou Creek is the one not to be missed as it provides a subtle blend of historical charm and modern amenities.

Tucked away in the jungle of steel, concrete and glass are the newly renovated Tianhou Palace, the city's biggest temple to Mazu (goddess of the sea), and Shenyuli, one of the city's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods. The two century-old projects fit well into the new tower blocks.

What's more, German-based artist collective Inges Idee is presenting two suites of giant sculptures "Family Orchestra" and "Up We Go!," hailed as its first large-scale permanent outdoor art installations in Shanghai, to bring art closer to the public.

A one-month camping event will be held to celebrate the complex's opening and promote the trendy idea of "glamping."

Play with Lego!

It is a carnival for every Lego fan that a special Lego exhibition is to kick off soon at Daning Park, although the date has yet to be determined.

A total of 65 life-sized animal sculptures – such as tigers, sharks, leopards and rhinoceros made up of more than 10 million Lego bricks – will create a Lego animal world.

In addition, there will be 10 interactive game zones for children.

A stroll around the park is highly recommended. There is an autumnal crispness in the air, especially when osmanthus flowers are in full bloom and scenting the air.

The park features beautiful landscaping and artistic rockery. Its iconic landmark is a 2,596-square-meter beach made with thousands of tons of imported white sand.

As the only white sand beach in a park around Shanghai, it has become a popular destination for newlyweds to have wedding photos taken.

Immerse yourself with a dose of art and culture!

Mamǎfufú, which literally means "just so-so" in Chinese, is actually not mediocre at all. Hidden in a narrow alleyway beyond the hustle of busy traffic, it's like an otherworldly sort of cultural wonderland.

The city's new hotspot was converted from the former factory of a time-honored brand, Marie's, which specialized in painting materials. Today, it is a trendy commercial site with art exhibitions, DIY workshops and pop-up stores.

The site is decorated with bright colors to maintain a link with Marie's. Three giant installations of the popular "Tireless Girl" collection by artist Zhou Riyang are displayed outside.

A pop-up art show, "The Other Place," is taking place on the site, with painting puzzles by 10 artists on display. The show runs until September 31.

Another event, a pop-up furniture exhibition, runs until October 16.

Meet You Museum!

Two blockbuster exhibitions are taking place at the Meet You Museum.

The "Meet Keith Haring" exhibition, which runs until October 7, comprises 70 pieces and groups of artworks by American pop artist Keith Haring (1958-1990), known as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

It features artworks with his signature images, including large hearts, radiant babies and barking dogs, as well as reconstructed scenes of railway stations, bars and shops in New York – places that inspired Haring's creations.

The next exhibition, "Meet Dunhuang," kicks off on October 1 and runs until January 2, 2023.

With the help of multimedia technologies, Dunhuang grottoes from thousands of years ago will be reconstructed in Shanghai, immersing visitors in the wonderland of Buddhas, flying apsaras and deer – signature motifs and images on murals.