Five demonstration areas creating a model for future life

Five demonstration areas have been launched along the Yangpu waterfront to give insights into the district's construction of a high-standard "people's city." Each indicates a better life in different aspects.



National Demonstration Area for Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization

In September 2020, China announced the first six national demonstration areas for cultural heritage protection and utilization, and the Yangpu waterfront was included.



In the area, there are 50 immovable cultural heritages and 17 outstanding historical buildings. Yangpu is accelerating the protection and research of the industrial heritages in the region, such as the wool and linen warehouse and the Minghua sugar warehouse, to find out better ways to renovate them into new cultural landmarks.

Demonstration Area for Children-Friendly Public Space

This area is designed to meet the needs of children to "see the city from one-meter height."



Outdoor activity circles with radius of 300 meters, 600 meters and 900 meters long are built for children of different ages, featuring herb gardens, symbiotic frameworks, outdoor sand pits, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and roller skating courts.

New projects, such as the Yangpu Bridge Children's Exploration Park and Shanghai International Children's Center, are placed on agenda to add outdoor activity space for kids while improving the riverside landscape of Yangpu.

Child-friendly public space service stations are embedded in various commercial facilities, office buildings, Party service stations, cultural facilities, ecological spaces and other service spots along the riverside.

Pilot Demonstration Area for Park City Construction



In this area, the protection and development of ecological elements are placed in a prominent position.



Gongqing Forest Park, Fuxing Island, Green Hill and other green spaces will join to create a riverside park with blooms in all seasons.

Demonstration Area for Barrier-free Community



A barrier-free community is piloted in the 1.2-kilometer-long demonstration section between Huaide Road and Minghua Sugar Factory.



Barrier-free signboards, handrails, ramps and other hardware are set to be installed by the end of this month.

While Yangpu Riverside Sunshine Home for the Disabled is still being under construction, a transitional service center will be set up at Green Hill to ensure a continuous service for the disabled.

It will form a disabled assistance service network with the nearby Party service stations, People's Urban Planning and Construction Exhibition Hall and other venues in the riverside area.

Tourism Demonstration Area for 'World Reception Hall'



Yangpu District government will join forces with the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration to improve the attractiveness of Yangpu riverside as a "world reception hall" to tourists.

