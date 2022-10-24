District to boast world-class navigation system

A global-scale BeiDou navigation industry ecosystem, a science and invention center, and an innovation incubation system are coming up in Qingpu.

As the first batch of BeiDou industry parks in China, China BeiDou Technology Innovation West Hongqiao Base in Qingpu is actively building a global-scale BeiDou navigation industry ecosystem, a science and invention center and an innovation incubation system.

SingularXYZ Intelligent Technology Co Ltd in the base, which specializes in high-precision BeiDou satellite positioning and navigation technology, has extended its business into relevant application areas of survey and mapping, GIS (Geographic Information System), CORS (Continuously Operating Reference Stations), precision agriculture, the Internet of Things and mechanical control.

About 40 countries and regions have used its high-precision solutions to support the development of their infrastructure and information technology.

Sunnyway Technology (China) Co Ltd, a company that specializes in Internet of Things application, provides services for more than 1,000 clients in Germany, France, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Its antenna devices are used in a wide range of industries, including the Internet of Vehicles, smart manufacturing, smart cities, cellular communication, smart finance, and high-precision satellite positioning for air and sea transportation.

Zhang Qiang

The company makes an effort to promote domestic goods in international markets and advance the Internet of Things technology.

By the end of 2021, the base had 176 geographic information firms registered, up 30.35 percent over the previous year. The export volume of their geographic information services increased 27.32 percent from 2020 to US$39 million last year.

Companies in the base are expanding the use of their goods in a variety of industries, including transportation, marine fisheries, surveying and mapping geographic information, supporting more than 30 nations and territories along the "Belt and Road."

The base will support the development of the science and invention center in Shanghai by promoting the development of a national geographic information service export base and establishing a science and innovation highland of the BeiDou industry in east Qingpu.

Meanwhile, the base will continue to create new business and service models, increase the size of export, and cultivate a number of premium geographic information service providers in the global value chain.