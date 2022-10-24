﻿
Feature / District

Design exhibition showcases growth of Qingpu New City

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
A two-month-long design exhibition details the substantial work done and planned for the development of Qingpu New City.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0

Development of the Qingpu New City is well underway, as an ongoing design exhibition shows.

The display, which is part of the two-month-long "Designing Shanghai: 5 Comprehensive Node Cities" exhibition, began on October 12 at the Qingpu New City Planning Exhibition Center.

It showcases the successful outcomes of the cutting-edge architecture and landscape design of the Qingpu New City over the last two years through models, videos, display boards, and promotional materials.

Qingpu New City boasts a unique geographical setting, a long history, distinctive culture, an extensive water network and a liveable atmosphere.

The Waiqingsong Highway has already started to undergo improvements where it crosses the Qingpu New City Central Business District. It serves as a gateway between downtown Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Design exhibition showcases growth of Qingpu New City
Li Yanli

The design exhibition highlights Qingpu New City's developmental work over the last two years.

Qingpu New City is also growing industry clusters that suit its development features.

Among the 25 projects to be introduced into the city's "Five New Cities" which also include Jiading, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui, one-fifth of them will be based in Qingpu.

The district has worked tirelessly to advance new technologies like big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things as well as build digital businesses including electronic information manufacturing, software and information services.

As a typical Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertown, Qingpu New City is creating a "city parlor" with a cultural experience zone with local flavor.

The water park that surrounds the new city is currently in its third phase of construction. The Dongdaying Port and the Xidaying Port's river course changes have already started, as has the first phase of the Shangda City Park.

In the next five years, Qingpu New City will enrich its Jiangnan connotation and will be built into a top consumption and major tourism destination in the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as a new Jiangnan culture demonstration zone, a new highland of industry innovation development and a warm and liveable place for its people.

During the exhibition, design forums comprising lectures and roundtable salons will be held, inviting various sides to share their wisdom on the construction of the Qingpu New City.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Fengxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     