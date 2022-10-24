Design exhibition showcases growth of Qingpu New City

A two-month-long design exhibition details the substantial work done and planned for the development of Qingpu New City.

Development of the Qingpu New City is well underway, as an ongoing design exhibition shows.

The display, which is part of the two-month-long "Designing Shanghai: 5 Comprehensive Node Cities" exhibition, began on October 12 at the Qingpu New City Planning Exhibition Center.

It showcases the successful outcomes of the cutting-edge architecture and landscape design of the Qingpu New City over the last two years through models, videos, display boards, and promotional materials.

Qingpu New City boasts a unique geographical setting, a long history, distinctive culture, an extensive water network and a liveable atmosphere.

The Waiqingsong Highway has already started to undergo improvements where it crosses the Qingpu New City Central Business District. It serves as a gateway between downtown Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Li Yanli

Qingpu New City is also growing industry clusters that suit its development features.

Among the 25 projects to be introduced into the city's "Five New Cities" which also include Jiading, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui, one-fifth of them will be based in Qingpu.

The district has worked tirelessly to advance new technologies like big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things as well as build digital businesses including electronic information manufacturing, software and information services.

As a typical Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertown, Qingpu New City is creating a "city parlor" with a cultural experience zone with local flavor.

The water park that surrounds the new city is currently in its third phase of construction. The Dongdaying Port and the Xidaying Port's river course changes have already started, as has the first phase of the Shangda City Park.

In the next five years, Qingpu New City will enrich its Jiangnan connotation and will be built into a top consumption and major tourism destination in the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as a new Jiangnan culture demonstration zone, a new highland of industry innovation development and a warm and liveable place for its people.

During the exhibition, design forums comprising lectures and roundtable salons will be held, inviting various sides to share their wisdom on the construction of the Qingpu New City.