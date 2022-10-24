Renovated shopping complex lights up watertown

Elegant Fairyland, a renovated shopping complex, is located in Zhujiajiao, a popular watertown famous for its Jiangnan water scenes and rich culture.

Featuring popular restaurants, shops as well as leisure events, Elegant Fairyland, a renovated shopping complex in suburban Qingpu District, has spared no efforts to become an interesting destination for local residents to visit.

The mall, spreading over 48,000 square meters, is located in the core area of Zhujiajiao, a popular watertown famous for its water scenes and rich culture of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).

Courtesy of Qingpu Commission of Commerce

Here in Elegant Fairyland, tourists can grab a cup of coffee in the morning, then enjoy a cultural tour in museums or the virtual reality exploration hall, and later hunt for some folk dishes in the theme restaurant.

In the afternoon, they can appreciate the lovely water view, go boating or watch a cross-talk performance. And in the night, sipping a glass of wine in the bars can be a nice option.

People can also choose to take a night stay in B&Bs, as there are many fancy and distinctive homestay services to fully enjoy a leisurely and peaceful weekend.

As a highlight, Elegant Fairyland has joined hands with a volunteering organization to provide a place for people with autism spectrum disorder to display their paintings.