North Hongqiao Business District pushes transport hub construction

In the past year, the North Hongqiao Business District has introduced a large number of quality projects to accelerate industrial development and urban renewal.

The North Hongqiao Business District started a new journey last year to fully integrate, serve and promote the construction of the Hongqiao international transport hub.

Over the past year, the North Hongqiao Business District has added 7,465 enterprises, 97 projects with an investment amount of more than 100 million yuan (US$13.85 million), 30 headquarters projects, and 390 key industrial projects. At present, there are 22,141 enterprises in the district.

In February 2021, the State Council, or China's Cabinet, approved the overall construction plan for the Hongqiao international transport hub, and suburban Jiading District was included in the north expansion zone of the hub, with Jiangqiao Town part of the core area.

Li Pin

So far, a large number of high-quality projects have been introduced to accelerate industrial development and urban renewal of the area. The district will start the transfer of land plots designated for research and development (R&D) facilities and commercial properties with a total floor area of 1.133 million square meters and five projects will realize land transfer within the year.

The district focuses on supporting and cultivating the medical industry as a strategic emerging sector while bringing together a group of leading medical device enterprises, represented by Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co, and establishing a doctor innovation platform and an animal experiment research center.

Meanwhile, among the 390 new key industrial projects, there are 129 "new four modernizations" (electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing) automobile projects, 156 online new economy projects, 45 high-performance medical equipment and precision medical projects, and 60 intelligent sensor and Internet of Things projects.

According to the industrial plan of the district, it is estimated that by 2025, the annual growth rate of tax revenue will be 30 percent, the output value of strategic emerging industries will account for more than 35 percent, the number of corporate headquarters and functional institutions will exceed 20, and the annual growth rate of total output of the online new economy will exceed 15 percent.