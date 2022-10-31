﻿
Feature / District

North Hongqiao Business District pushes transport hub construction

﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  11:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
In the past year, the North Hongqiao Business District has introduced a large number of quality projects to accelerate industrial development and urban renewal.
﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  11:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0

The North Hongqiao Business District started a new journey last year to fully integrate, serve and promote the construction of the Hongqiao international transport hub.

Over the past year, the North Hongqiao Business District has added 7,465 enterprises, 97 projects with an investment amount of more than 100 million yuan (US$13.85 million), 30 headquarters projects, and 390 key industrial projects. At present, there are 22,141 enterprises in the district.

In February 2021, the State Council, or China's Cabinet, approved the overall construction plan for the Hongqiao international transport hub, and suburban Jiading District was included in the north expansion zone of the hub, with Jiangqiao Town part of the core area.

North Hongqiao Business District pushes transport hub construction
Li Pin

Jiangqiao Town

So far, a large number of high-quality projects have been introduced to accelerate industrial development and urban renewal of the area. The district will start the transfer of land plots designated for research and development (R&D) facilities and commercial properties with a total floor area of 1.133 million square meters and five projects will realize land transfer within the year.

The district focuses on supporting and cultivating the medical industry as a strategic emerging sector while bringing together a group of leading medical device enterprises, represented by Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co, and establishing a doctor innovation platform and an animal experiment research center.

Meanwhile, among the 390 new key industrial projects, there are 129 "new four modernizations" (electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing) automobile projects, 156 online new economy projects, 45 high-performance medical equipment and precision medical projects, and 60 intelligent sensor and Internet of Things projects.

According to the industrial plan of the district, it is estimated that by 2025, the annual growth rate of tax revenue will be 30 percent, the output value of strategic emerging industries will account for more than 35 percent, the number of corporate headquarters and functional institutions will exceed 20, and the annual growth rate of total output of the online new economy will exceed 15 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     