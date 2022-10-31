﻿
Feature / District

Canadian power giant signs up to settle in Anting

﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
According to the agreement, Ballard Power Systems will establish a China headquarters, a membrane electrode manufacturing plant and a research and development center in Jiading.
﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0

Ballard Power Systems, a Canadian manufacturing giant, recently signed an investment agreement with Anting Town of Jiading District.

According to the agreement, Ballard Power Systems will establish a China headquarters, a membrane electrode manufacturing plant and a research and development center in the suburban district. It plans to invest about US$130 million in the next three years.

During the signing ceremony for Ballard Power Systems to settle in Jiading Hydrogen Park, Lu Fangzhou, district Party secretary, said that friendship, culture and localization are the principles that should be upheld.

Canadian power giant signs up to settle in Anting
Zhang Yang

According to the agreement, Ballard Power Systems will establish a China headquarters, a membrane electrode manufacturing plant and a research and development center in Jiading.

From January to August this year, the output value of the "new four modernizations" (electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing) automobile industry in Jiading increased 41.3 percent year on year, demonstrating the resilience of the district's economic development, he pointed out.

Jiading will strive to achieve a total output of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicles worth more than 100 billion yuan (US$13.85 billion) by 2025. The district will provide the best business environment, the best government services, and fully support Ballard's development in China, according to Lu.

The project is expected to be put into operation in 2025. After reaching production capacity, the Jiading plant's annual output of membrane electrodes will reach 13 million pieces, which is equivalent to providing membrane electrodes for about 20,000 modules every year.

At the same time, the plant will be able to assemble 600 modules every year in the future to support the production and sales of Ballard modules in China's rail, ship and fixed equipment markets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     