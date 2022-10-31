Canadian power giant signs up to settle in Anting

According to the agreement, Ballard Power Systems will establish a China headquarters, a membrane electrode manufacturing plant and a research and development center in Jiading.

Ballard Power Systems, a Canadian manufacturing giant, recently signed an investment agreement with Anting Town of Jiading District.

According to the agreement, Ballard Power Systems will establish a China headquarters, a membrane electrode manufacturing plant and a research and development center in the suburban district. It plans to invest about US$130 million in the next three years.

During the signing ceremony for Ballard Power Systems to settle in Jiading Hydrogen Park, Lu Fangzhou, district Party secretary, said that friendship, culture and localization are the principles that should be upheld.

Zhang Yang

From January to August this year, the output value of the "new four modernizations" (electrification, IoT, intellectualization and sharing) automobile industry in Jiading increased 41.3 percent year on year, demonstrating the resilience of the district's economic development, he pointed out.

Jiading will strive to achieve a total output of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicles worth more than 100 billion yuan (US$13.85 billion) by 2025. The district will provide the best business environment, the best government services, and fully support Ballard's development in China, according to Lu.

The project is expected to be put into operation in 2025. After reaching production capacity, the Jiading plant's annual output of membrane electrodes will reach 13 million pieces, which is equivalent to providing membrane electrodes for about 20,000 modules every year.

At the same time, the plant will be able to assemble 600 modules every year in the future to support the production and sales of Ballard modules in China's rail, ship and fixed equipment markets.