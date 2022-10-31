A Japanese manager's fulfilling life in Jiading

A seven-year resident of Shanghai's Jiading, Japanese national Sugiyama Takashi has personally witnessed and participated in the suburban district's rapid development.

Takashi, 52, hails from Tokyo, Japan. He graduated from Tokai University majoring in precision mechanical engineering. Takashi joined Fujitsu General Japan in 1993 and has been in charge of developing the company's overseas home air-conditioner business over the years.

He started working in Shanghai in May 2016 and is now director and vice general manager of Fujitsu General (Shanghai) Co Ltd. Takashi is responsible for product design development and manufacturing.

Though living in a foreign country, Takashi quickly embraced the local environment and culture. The advanced public transport network in Shanghai reminded him of Japan's Shinkansen (a network of high-speed railway lines).

From where he lives in Jiading, he can easily access the city center by taking Metro Line 11. And the taxi fare here accounts for just one-third of the rates in Japan. Takashi has also been able to enjoy Japanese-style convenience stores, authentic Japanese cuisine and, in recent years, the application of garbage classification.

"I used to feel a bit embarrassed when people asked me for directions on the street but now I can respond in simple Chinese," he said, pointing out that the pronunciation of Shanghai dialect and Japanese is very similar. "It seems I have become a citizen of Shanghai."

Apart from witnessing the rapid changes in the suburban district, Takashi has also participated in the fast-paced development. Each year, Fujitsu General recruits a number of graduates and more than 90 percent of their staff choose to purchase property, settle down and set up their families in Jiading.

The district provides a good life and a healthy lifestyle. Jiading's Liucheng New Field is a lifestyle destination where Takashi loves to enjoy some drinks over the weekend.

Modernity and new technology provide a convenient and improved life for local residents but Takashi is more delighted by the district's cultural heritage and classic scenery. He loves traveling and experiencing different cultures and local cuisine.

"I love to see the scenery and streets that are so different from Japan. When these historic architecture and heritage first appeared in front of my eyes, I was fascinated," he recalled.

During his first visit to Jiading, he toured the Fahua Pagoda, and the Jiading Confucius Temple among other scenic spots. The scripts at these religious sites written by ancient scholars took him back in history.

When he returned to the Confucius Temple recently, he found the local xiaolongbao (small steamed buns known for their tasty pork filling) eateries still offering the authentic taste.

"Xiaolongbao is Jiading's speciality and the shop I visited looks the same when I first arrived. Compared with seven years ago, neither the taste nor the store's appearance has changed," he observed.

"It seems everything slows down here and I appreciate the district is doing a good job of retaining its cultural heritage. Many students tie red ribbons on the pine trees in the Confucius Temple and pray for excellent grades. As a district of enlightenment, Jiading does impress me a lot.

"Jiading is a fusion of historical heritage and modern architecture. It is also a place with endless possibilities. New technology is injecting new vitality into the district. The autonomous driving experiment, the research and development of a new generation of medical equipment... all have laid the foundation for Jiading to take off," Takashi noted.

Fujitsu General has been investing in Jiading for more than 27 years. From the annual production of just 100,000 sets of home air-conditioners to the current production of 2 million sets a year, the company typifies the district in rapid development. Home air-conditioners were considered high-end home appliances at one time, now they are a necessity for households.

Over the past 27 years, Fujitsu General has witnessed the great achievements of the local economy and big improvements in resident's life quality.

The company has since become a large-scale production and research base, employing 3,000 employees and several hundred technicians.