Feature / District

Jiading New City puts planning, design achievements on show

  12:49 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
As one of the five parallel sessions of the 2022 Shanghai New Cities Design Exhibition, Jiading New City has put on display the achievements of its planning and design.
As one of the five parallel sessions of the 2022 Shanghai New Cities Design Exhibition, Jiading New City has displayed the achievements of its planning and design with the theme of "design empowering, lighting up the new city."

The design exhibition is divided into three sections: public building design, new city green ring and new city planning and design.

Through models, exhibition boards, multimedia and other forms, the exhibition shows a unique future landscape of the new city, so that visitors can feel the beautiful blueprint of its planning and design.

In the public building sector, focusing on the theme of "Enlightening Jiading," the design concepts of several companies on the functional planning of the reception hall of Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading are intensively displayed. The plan aims to accelerate the allocation of various high-quality cultural, educational and other public service resources in the new city.

Jiading New City puts planning, design achievements on show
Zhang Yang

Visitors check out the future development schemes of Jiading New City at the district planning exhibition hall.

The design of the green ring in the "new city" involves a total area of about 70 square kilometers and a circumference of about 42km, including one key section and two to three important nodes.

The "new city" is encircled by the green ring. Focusing on the countryside and integrating ecology, the scheme is to create an ecological pattern unique to Jiading, improve the ecological environment of the new city and enhance the well-being of Jiading residents.

In the "new city" planning section, schemes of the overall urban design, three demonstration sample areas and five key development areas of Jiading New City are displayed, focusing on accelerating the building of a new landmark cluster area.

"Jiading New City is a great place to live in. These plans and designs allow us to see a more attractive future. I believe Jiading will be even more beautiful!" a visitor, surnamed Wang, said.

Jiading New City puts planning, design achievements on show
Zhang Yang

Jiading New City Design Exhibition

Date: Through November 30, 9am-5pm
Venue: Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall
Address: 999 Yining Rd, Jiading Industrial Zone

