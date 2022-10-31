Travel to the future on the ancient Silk Road

The Shanghai Auto Museum and five other Chinese museums have jointly launched the "Travel to the Further Places: Exhibition on Stories of Silk Road Travel" in Shanghai.

The ancient Silk Road was not just a trade route, but also a road for cultural exchanges in ancient times. It played a huge role in promoting economic and cultural exchanges between China and the West.

On September 29, the Shanghai Auto Museum, along with five other museums, namely the China Silk Museum, Luoyang Museum, Xi'an Museum, Sichuan Museum and the Quanzhou Overseas Transportation History Museum, jointly launched the "Travel to the Further Places: Exhibition on Stories of Silk Road Travel" in Shanghai.

The exhibition gathers nearly 50 collections from the six museums and interprets the Silk Road through six sections: Silk Road Early Period, Grassland Silk Road, Oasis Passage, Southern Passage, Maritime Passage and Inspection of the Silk Road.

Jiang Yichao

It focuses on the four channels on the Silk Road from north to south, and tells the story of travel on the ancient route from road development, means of transportation, folk custom and commodity trade.

In the exhibition area, visitors can appreciate the diversity and inclusiveness of Chinese and Western cultures, the inheritance and protection of ancient and modern exhibits, the changes of travel tools on the Silk Road over 2,000 years, and the folk custom and historical culture of six major cities along the Silk Road.

A visitor, surnamed Zhang, said that she had brought her child to the museum to see antique cars but was surprised to discover the Silk Road exhibition.

"It's like being on the Ancient Tea Horse Road. My son was very interested. In addition to car culture, he is now also interested in history!" Zhang noted.

Jiang Yichao

Travel to the Further Places

Date: Through December 31 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Shanghai Auto Museum

Address: 7565 Boyuan Road

Admission: 60 yuan