Feature / District

Kunqu Opera performance regales audience at garden

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:54 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
A Kunqu Opera performance was held at Guyi Garden on October 4, allowing the audience to enjoy a perfect integration of traditional culture and classical gardens.
Li Pin

Viewers are invited onto the stage to learn specific postures and movements from the professional performers during an interactive session.

On October 4, a Kunqu Opera performance was held at Guyi Garden. Through the perfect integration of traditional culture and classical gardens, the audience enjoyed a wonderful experience.

Performers from the Shanghai Kunju Opera Troupe brought the live garden performance of the triple-play Peony Pavilion. The romantic love story that transcended life and death more than 400 years ago allowed the audience to feel the profound beauty of China's classical opera.

One of the aims of the activity is to let the audience feel the unique Oriental aesthetics contained in opera. People can read four e-books about Kunqu Opera's history and art forms by scanning a QR code at the scene.

The Jiading District Library has been actively exploring new ways to promote "reading plus aesthetic education" among the general public.

In this latest effort, it leveraged the resources of Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe to deliver free and high-quality art to the people in Jiading.

In the future, the garden will host a variety of cultural activities such as Jiangnan culture forums, intangible cultural heritage experience classes, and guofeng (traditional Chinese fashion) markets to bring intangible cultural heritage into residents' daily lives and burnish Shanghai's traditional cultural brands.

