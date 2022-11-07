﻿
Feature / District

International firms drawn to industrial center with matching incentives

Tang Yuxin
  11:55 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
With the G60 S&T Innovation Valley in effect, Songjiang district has transformed into a global high-tech hub, with solid industries in biomedicine, AI and new energy.
Tang Yuxin
  11:55 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0

With a number of initiatives aimed at transforming Songjiang into a high-tech industrial hub, the district is attracting hosts of international enterprises benefiting from Songjiang's "one site for all" development pattern.

The G60 S&T Innovation Valley of Yangtze River Delta now boasts industries like artificial intelligence, new-generation information technology, new-energy materials, biomedicine and agricultural technology among others. Many of these enterprises are included in the "2022 Shanghai Hardcore Technology Enterprises' Top 100 List."

International firms drawn to industrial center with matching incentives

A worker at Huitian New Material Co.

At the same time, the "G60 Science and Innovation Cloud" platform has drawn significant talent, scholars and institutions from home and abroad, such as the Shanghai Plant Adversity Research Center of Chinese Academy of Science, the Advanced Silicon Research Institute, Keen Security Lab of Tencent and Tencent YouTu Lab, just name a few.

Abound with progressive universities and institutions, Songjiang has built 64 academicians' (expert) workstations with 250 academicians, who have carried out over 120 projects, in cooperation with leading enterprises over the past two years, producing more than 100 scientific and technological achievements, and applying for 173 invention patents.

Songjiang has launched a basket of preferential financial policies to foster high-tech enterprises.

By the end of last year, over 2,300 high-tech enterprises had chose to settle in Songjiang, 4.9 times the number in 2015. The investment in industrial fixed assets dominated by advanced manufacturing industries grew by 35.2 percent annually between 2016 and 2020.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Songjiang
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     