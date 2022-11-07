International firms drawn to industrial center with matching incentives

With the G60 S&T Innovation Valley in effect, Songjiang district has transformed into a global high-tech hub, with solid industries in biomedicine, AI and new energy.

With a number of initiatives aimed at transforming Songjiang into a high-tech industrial hub, the district is attracting hosts of international enterprises benefiting from Songjiang's "one site for all" development pattern.

The G60 S&T Innovation Valley of Yangtze River Delta now boasts industries like artificial intelligence, new-generation information technology, new-energy materials, biomedicine and agricultural technology among others. Many of these enterprises are included in the "2022 Shanghai Hardcore Technology Enterprises' Top 100 List."

At the same time, the "G60 Science and Innovation Cloud" platform has drawn significant talent, scholars and institutions from home and abroad, such as the Shanghai Plant Adversity Research Center of Chinese Academy of Science, the Advanced Silicon Research Institute, Keen Security Lab of Tencent and Tencent YouTu Lab, just name a few.

Abound with progressive universities and institutions, Songjiang has built 64 academicians' (expert) workstations with 250 academicians, who have carried out over 120 projects, in cooperation with leading enterprises over the past two years, producing more than 100 scientific and technological achievements, and applying for 173 invention patents.

Songjiang has launched a basket of preferential financial policies to foster high-tech enterprises.

By the end of last year, over 2,300 high-tech enterprises had chose to settle in Songjiang, 4.9 times the number in 2015. The investment in industrial fixed assets dominated by advanced manufacturing industries grew by 35.2 percent annually between 2016 and 2020.