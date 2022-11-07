Songjiang South Station to be upgraded into hub

The hub will integrate four modes of public transport: high-speed rail, subway, tram and bus, and will offer access to over 80 percent of cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The 11-year-old Songjiang South Station will be upgraded into a Songjiang transportation hub, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

The hub will integrate four modes of public transport: high-speed rail, subway, tram and bus, and will provide access to more than 80 percent of the major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, with an estimated annual passenger flow of more than 21 million.

Ti Gong

At the same time, the Songjiang hub will also become a "smart logistic harbor," including comprehensive rail, water and land transport networks, to serve the companies in the delta region.

A blueprint for the core area of the Songjiang traffic hub was approved by the city government on June 30 this year. The suburban district will speed up the introduction of heavyweight high-tech enterprises and the construction of headquarters.

In the first half of this year, 39 projects, each above 100 million yuan (US$13.77 million), and nine projects above 1 billion yuan had settled in Songjiang, mainly covering the intelligent manufacturing, biomedicine and new materials sectors.

Songjiang District has also put in great efforts into building more schools and hospitals and other infrastructure to improve urban facilities and attract more quality professionals.