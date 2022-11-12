﻿
Feature / District

Chongming celebrates start of crab season

It is another good harvest year for Chongming freshwater crabs, with female crabs weighing more than 200 grams on average, and male crabs generally weighing more than 250 grams.
Ti Gong

A family who draw a crab banquet coupon on Saturday during the unveiling ceremony of the "Tangerine and Crab" Cultural Tourism Festival.

A ceremony at Green Port Folklore Garden unveiled the "Tangerine and Crab" Cultural Tourism Festival and kicked off the year's crab season.

A series of activities such as crab banquets, crab-eating competitions and crab fun blind boxes have been held, attracting a large number of tourists.

In recent years, Luhua Town has expanded to 200 hectares of freshwater crab breeding water, with innovative low carbon photovoltaic breeding modes, and laid a solid foundation for the development of the whole industry chain of Chongming freshwater crab.

The "Tangerine and Crab" Cultural Tourism Festival is a famed activity in Luhua and part of the nationwide Chinese farmers' harvest festival.

This year, Luhua's event is themed on "golden tangerine and fatty crab." The town uses offline activities and livestreaming events to promote the integration of food and tourism. This, combined with the creative and unique experiences that the town offers, promotes Luhua's tourism landmark "Luhua Green Port; Shanghai Crab Harbor."

Chongming celebrates start of crab season
Ti Gong

A booth selling tangerines at the Luhua Green Port Folklore Garden on Saturday.

Chongming celebrates start of crab season
Ti Gong

Minced crab meat served in a tangerine.

﻿
