﻿
Feature / District

Coffee paired with Shanghai proverbs stands out at this year's CIIE

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Made in Minhang District, Xiā Zā coffee pairs ancient Chinese proverbs with unique coffee flavors. Officially named a Shanghai gift at the CIIE, it's drawing a lot of attention.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Coffee paired with Shanghai proverbs stands out at this year's CIIE
Ti Gong

The gift boxes of the Xiā Zā coffee highlight Chinese culture and present an antique-like aesthetic.

Coffee paired with Shanghai proverbs stands out at this year's CIIE
Ti Gong

The Sixth Roastery in Pujiang Town

Xiā Zā (獬豸) solar-term drip bag coffee, made by a Minhang coffee baking factory, has been named a "2022 Shanghai Gift." It made its debut at the 5th China International Import Expo under the intangible cultural heritage food category.

Xiā Zā, a Chinese mythical creature noted for its wisdom, is a part of folk culture IP in Pujiang Town of Minhang District. Xiā Zā is the pronunciation of Pujiang dialect.

In July the town cooperated with the Sixth Roastery to develop the Xiā Zā solar-term drip bag coffee, noted for its prints of solar terms, related to Shanghai proverbs.

A customer can scan a QR code on the package and listen to the pronunciation and explanation of the local proverbs on their phone.

Such proverbs include "The Beginning of Autumn won't give a cold autumn wind with one month of scorching days ahead," "Winter Solstice marks a new cycle of surplus" and "Summer Solstice marks a new cycle of diminishing."

Shanghai proverbs are a traditional part of Shanghai folk literature. In May 2011 they were listed as a part of the national intangible cultural heritage.

The proverbs, with their unchanged language and diverse figures of speech, portrayed either a life of farming or a town life in Shanghai hundreds of years ago. They are full of life wisdom and universal knowledge that had been accumulated by generations of Shanghai people.

The gift box of the Xiā Zā coffee is paved with a layer of gilded paper that both highlights Chinese culture and presents an antique-like aesthetic. Four different kinds of coffee are selected to match the solar term proverbs.

"The spring package is matched with Ethiopian coffee with a floral aroma, the summer package with lemon-scented Ethiopian coffee, the autumn package with chocolate-flavored Colombian coffee, and the winter package with coffee from Baoshan in China's Yunnan Province, noted for its wine flavor," said Qiu Tao, a manager with Shanghai Kuirun Industrial Co.

"For the next step we'll further improve our coffee gift package, make some derivative products, and help our Xiā Zā IP to achieve more cultural and commercial value," Qiu added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     