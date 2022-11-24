﻿
Feature / District

'Origin of Huangpu River' a top destination for urban day-tippers

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
The city's mother river originates in a small village tucked away in Shihudang Town, in the south of Songjiang District.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0

The Huangpu River has nurtured Shanghai for centuries. However, few people know that the city's mother river originates in a small village tucked away in Shihudang Town, in the south of Songjiang District.

The "Origin of Huangpu River" is now open to the public with the launch of a green train model at the entrance, becoming a tourist destination for urban day-trippers.

Driving along Minta Road to the west and turning onto a country road, one will marvel at the scene that unfolds ahead – open water suddenly emerges from the horizon, glinting in the sun.

The Yuanxiejing and Xietangjiang rivers from Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces merge first, run to meet Hengliaojing River in the east, and then converge to become the "Origin of Huangpu River" with a giant rock carved with a large red number zero to mark the starting point.

A lighthouse stands at the rivers' intersection, aiding navigation of the three channels from Shanghai to Suzhou in Jiangsu, and Hangzhou and Huzhou in Zhejiang.

Dongxia Village, the point of origin, was a busy trading hub in ancient China, joined by various waterways with the Huangpu River the largest.

The river, about 113 kilometers long, formed in 1522, running from Songjiang through 11 districts in Shanghai into the Yangtze River at Wusong, Baoshan District. Over the centuries, the Huangpu cradled Shanghai's agriculture, irrigating the soil, providing fishing, carrying off effluents, discharging floodwaters, serving as the city's main shipping route and providing drinking water.

There is a small park commemorating the river's origin, featuring stone bridges, kiosks and green plants. Chunshen Hall, in the architectural style of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), is the exhibition center, which displays the river's history and development.

'Origin of Huangpu River' a top destination for urban day-tippers

The hall, safeguarded by two stone lions from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is also a shrine to remember Chunshen Governor Huang Xie (314-238 BC), who managed the fief throughout Wuyue (today's Yangtze River Delta region).

Legend has it that Huang led his men to control water and prevent floods in Songjiang during his reign. He dredged a channel that started from Taihu Lake in Jiangsu, past old Jiaxing, Fengjing and Songjiang cities, and ran to the South River that met the sea in the south. People later renamed the South River the Huangpu or Chunshen River to remember the king, and his fief Shanghai is also called "Shen" today.

A total of 12 wooden carving sculptures in the hall revives the crucial moments of Shanghai's growth along the river banks, while "the Chunshen River Taming Picture" and "Huangpu River System Illustration" offer people a historic and geographic view of the water.

The Water Culture Museum designed underwater is also worth a visit.

A few steps from the hall by the river is the tower of the Dragon King, God of Water in Chinese mythology, who is said to have the power to harness floods. Locals built the temple and enshrined a golden dragon king statue, praying for safe voyage each time they set out fishing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     