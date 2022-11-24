﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang teacher bags China's first gold WorldSkills Special Edition

Shao Rupeng, from Shanghai City Science and Technology School, was announced as a gold medal winner of joinery.
A Songjiang teacher won the first gold medal for China at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition last month in Switzerland.

Shao Rupeng, from Shanghai City Science and Technology School based in suburban Songjiang District, was announced as a gold medal winner of joinery.

The WorldSkills Competition 2022, which was to take place in Shanghai on October 12-17, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a special edition was launched, with 62 skills competitions, in 15 countries and regions around the world from September to November.

A total of 36 Chinese competitors have registered for 34 skills competitions being held in Switzerland, Germany, France, Finland, South Korea, Japan and Austria.

Two other Chinese competitors, Li Dexin and Wang Zongheng, won gold medals for cabinetmaking and a medallion for excellence in carpentry, respectively.

The three skills events took place on October 11-14 in Basel, Switzerland, with more than 40 competitors from 27 countries and regions.

"Big thanks to all the people who helped me. The hard work has paid off and the efforts we've made have not been in vain," Shao wrote on his social network platform after he was announced as the winner.

The contestants were required to complete the production of a plane and a three-dimensional module with the equipment and materials provided on site. "There were two days for us to prepare before the competition. Once it began, we had to complete the production, from tenon and mortise connection, to polishing, and assembly in four days and 22 hours," Shao revealed.

The task was hard and every one was pressed for time. "Many topics we prepared before were changed to new ones. In addition to the pandemic in Shanghai, the contestants had less time for training," said Xiang Guoping, vice president of Shanghai City Science and Technology School.

"The gold medal is just a start for me, and I'll dedicate myself to teaching more talents in the field of joinery," Shao said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
Special Reports
Follow Us

