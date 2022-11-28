﻿
Feature / District

'We've contributed to the development of this city'

﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
Schindler Group China's CEO, Daryoush Ziai, who is based in Shanghai, has a long-standing fascination with China and feels part of the city now.
﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0

Daryoush Ziai, an American citizen, has been living a dream.

His fascination with China dates back to 1971, when his father first traveled to China. His mother followed him in 1980. This aroused the young Ziai's interest in China, giving him early exposure to the country.

Ziai began learning Chinese before moving to Shanghai.

He eventually settled down in Jiading District, which is home to Schindler China, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss multinational company that manufactures escalators, moving walkways and elevators.

The subsidiary's R&D and training facilities are also in Jiading.

Ziai was appointed CEO of Schindler Group China in 2015. It gave him the perfect opportunity to "discover" Jiading, realize a childhood goal, and preserve his father's love for China.

In 2016, he was appointed to the Schindler Group's Executive Committee.

The American has been amazed by Jiading's seismic shifts while working and living here.

"It has grown a lot, with many new factories and many new businesses. I think it has become more modern, better established," he said.

"The ability to live in Jiading in a relatively new and modern house, work here, and have the schools and other facilities that make life convenient and enjoyable has all been developed in Jiading over the last decade."

'We've contributed to the development of this city'
Chen Haojun

Daryoush Ziai is CEO of Schindler Group China since 2015.

Ziai, who holds a master's degree in civil engineering and business administration, has been involved in the elevator industry for decades. He has overseen the success and expansion of Schindler's business in China and remains upbeat about the country.

Refusing to stay confined in his office room, Ziai frequently shuttles back and forth between the conference room, R&D center, and factory, while also supervising projects at the building sites.

Schindler's products and services are available throughout China and the world. He can quickly spot Schindler's elevators and escalators at airports, Metro stations, hospitals, retail malls, business buildings, and many other locations.

"What we build is to provide reliable, safe, vertical transportation in the places where we live, work, and use to go around the city," he said. "That's our mission."

He spends most of the weekends with his family, visiting places or interacting with children and helping them with their studies.

He feels a sense of pride when he talks about the city.

"We've contributed to the development of this city, and we are part of it now," said Ziai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     