'We've contributed to the development of this city'

Schindler Group China's CEO, Daryoush Ziai, who is based in Shanghai, has a long-standing fascination with China and feels part of the city now.

Daryoush Ziai, an American citizen, has been living a dream.

His fascination with China dates back to 1971, when his father first traveled to China. His mother followed him in 1980. This aroused the young Ziai's interest in China, giving him early exposure to the country.

Ziai began learning Chinese before moving to Shanghai.

He eventually settled down in Jiading District, which is home to Schindler China, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss multinational company that manufactures escalators, moving walkways and elevators.

The subsidiary's R&D and training facilities are also in Jiading.

Ziai was appointed CEO of Schindler Group China in 2015. It gave him the perfect opportunity to "discover" Jiading, realize a childhood goal, and preserve his father's love for China.

In 2016, he was appointed to the Schindler Group's Executive Committee.

The American has been amazed by Jiading's seismic shifts while working and living here.

"It has grown a lot, with many new factories and many new businesses. I think it has become more modern, better established," he said.

"The ability to live in Jiading in a relatively new and modern house, work here, and have the schools and other facilities that make life convenient and enjoyable has all been developed in Jiading over the last decade."

Ziai, who holds a master's degree in civil engineering and business administration, has been involved in the elevator industry for decades. He has overseen the success and expansion of Schindler's business in China and remains upbeat about the country.

Refusing to stay confined in his office room, Ziai frequently shuttles back and forth between the conference room, R&D center, and factory, while also supervising projects at the building sites.

Schindler's products and services are available throughout China and the world. He can quickly spot Schindler's elevators and escalators at airports, Metro stations, hospitals, retail malls, business buildings, and many other locations.

"What we build is to provide reliable, safe, vertical transportation in the places where we live, work, and use to go around the city," he said. "That's our mission."

He spends most of the weekends with his family, visiting places or interacting with children and helping them with their studies.

He feels a sense of pride when he talks about the city.

"We've contributed to the development of this city, and we are part of it now," said Ziai.