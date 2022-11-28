﻿
Feature / District

'Talent Hub' a long-term move to attract, retain qualified workers

"Shanghai Jiading Talent Hub" opened in Jiading District recently with the aim of attracting and retaining talent from home and abroad.
A "Talent Hub" opened in Jiading recently, with Lu Fangzhou, the district's Party secretary, saying it was a local initiative to attract and retain talent.

The Shanghai Jiading Talent Hub is on Shuangdan Road and near Jiadingxincheng Station of Metro Line 11. The first phase of the project involves a 10,000-square-meter building, with the "talent hub" on the 10th floor featuring several consulting service booths, conference rooms, co-sharing spaces and office areas.

Li Huacheng

A one-on-one consultation is the core of the services at the talent hub.

The move is part of the district's plan to establish a long-term mechanism to explore and build a new pattern of resource-integrated talent services.

Jiading started promoting industrial and talent gathering in June. Policies include institution settlement, construction support and talent introduction incentives.

It will develop its car industry, optimize its industrial layout, and improve its industrial transformation base.

Wang Xiaoyan, director of Jiading District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said the district will employ the best service and policies to assist its firms and develop talent.

﻿
