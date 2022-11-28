Shanghai Auto Culture Festival in full swing around Jiading

The 2022 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, themed "Green New Engine – New Power of the City," opened at the Shanghai Auto Museum on November 11.

Set to bring more than a dozen automobile-related culture and entertainment activities covering five major sectors through online participation and in-person experience, this year's Shanghai Auto Culture Festival is scheduled to last until November 30.

Yao Wei, director of the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Jiading District, said: "We hope to show the humanistic charm of the Jiading Smart Automobile City, further promoting the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, and better branding the district for its car cultures."

Car culture artworks and essays

A solicitation campaign for car culture artworks has been launched while an essay competition with the theme of "My First Car" is held as well, inviting residents and visitors to share their stories about how automobiles have changed their daily life and the image of automobiles in their own eyes.



Venue: Jiading District Cultural Center, online platform

Stories of Silk Road travel

The ancient Silk Road was not just a trade route, but also a road for cultural exchanges in ancient times. It played a huge role in promoting economic and cultural exchanges between China and the West. The exhibition "Travel to the Further Places," which runs through December 31 at the Shanghai Auto Museum, gathers nearly 50 collections of the museum, as well as five other museums, namely the China Silk Museum, Luoyang Museum, Xi'an Museum, Sichuan Museum and the Quanzhou Overseas Transportation History Museum.



Venue: Shanghai Auto Museum

CCDIS and design salons

As the only international exchange forum for automobile design directors in the world, this year's China Car Design International Summit discusses topics around the transformation of vehicle design under the theme of new ecology. A slew of lectures, workshops and interactive activities were held at the Life Hub@Anting for young designers to share their innovative design breakthroughs and subtle changes with the public.



Venue: SORL Hotel Shanghai

Immersive racing experience

The new SIC BOX multi-functional space has been launched in the Shanghai International Circuit, a 4A national tourist attraction, to allow visitors to enter the circuit and have a personal encounter with the racing culture.



Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

Night at the museum

Surrounded by antique cars, the auto-themed concert was presented in the form of a classic string quartet. The program included classic car songs from around the world.



Venue: Shanghai Auto Museum

Car boot sale

A boot market was set outside the Poly Grand Theater over the weekend, where visitors could find cultural and creative products, try interactive games and exchange information or have a chat with other car owners.



Venue: Waterscape Square of Poly Grand Theatre

Self-drive camping tour

A number of routes have been launched connecting Jiabei Country Park, Hengjiazhuang and other popular outdoor venues and camping sites.



Drive-in theater

A drive-in theater has been set at the Shanghai Auto Expo Park to allow customers to view the latest movies from the privacy and comfort of their cars.



Venue: Shanghai Auto Expo Park