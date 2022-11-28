Delta fair promotes R&D and production of local tech

The two-day 5th Science and Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region closed on November 17.

THE two-day 5th Science and Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region closed on November 17, registering a total trading volume of 320 million yuan (US$44.7 million) according to its organizer.

Shanghai Diview Technology Co Ltd, which attended the fair for the first time, is a high-tech enterprise integrating product design, research and development, production, sales and installation services.

The LED display, high-definition video image equipment and other products brought to the fair this time have won the favor of many visitors.

"On the first day, we concluded two orders and reached cooperation intentions with more than 10 enterprises," said Zhang Hengkai, sales director of Diview Technology.

There are many enterprises benefiting from the annual event.

Juzhi (Suzhou) Nanotechnology Co Ltd, which is engaged in the R&D and production of nano-materials, brought more than 50 new materials and back-end application products to the fair.

"In the past two days, some old customers have reached new deals with us, and we have also made many new friends. We have reached cooperation agreements with more than 10 enterprises, three of which are Jiading-based firms," said Xu Rong, chief operating officer of Juzhi.

This year, more than 100 enterprises participated in the fair during which more than 50 activities, including professional forums, roadshows, and training sessions, were held.