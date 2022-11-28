New impetus for district's precision medicine industry

The Jiading Precision Medicine Industry Development Conference and the 2022 Precision Medicine Industrialization (Shanghai) Summit were held on November 15.

With joint discussions on the direction of high-quality development of Jiading's precision medicine industry, the events focused on new technologies, new models and new trends in the industry, aiming to promote academic exchanges, scientific and technological innovation and industrial cooperation in the field.

Jin Li, president of Fudan University and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, pointed out that precision medicine is one of the suburban district's key 100-billion-yuan (US$14 billion) industries.

In recent years, the innovative achievements of precision medicine in Jiading have emerged one after another, gathering a number of leading enterprises such as the United Imaging Healthcare, and landing a couple of major projects, including the National Liver Cancer Science Center and Ruijin Hospital Tumor (Proton) Center.

Fudan University and Jiading jointly built Shanghai (Nanxiang) Precision Medicine Industrial Park in 2018 to provide an industrial base for cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in precision medicine.

Fudan University will continue to leverage its resource advantages in scientific research, talent and medical care, and make in-depth exploration of the cutting-edge field of precision medicine, striving to make breakthroughs in key technologies and boost the innovative development of the industry.

Jiading Director Gao Xiang noted that biomedicine is one of the three leading industries in which Shanghai is participating in global competition on behalf of the country.

As a major district to facilitate Shanghai's ambition to become a science and innovation center, Jiading has carried out a plan in accordance with the government requirements and made every effort to increase the output value of the high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine industry to reach 100 billion yuan.

Gao hoped that experts and professors, well-known entrepreneurs and investors in the biomedical field can continue to leverage their advantages and deepen sharing and exchange of resources and experiences with Jiading, and introduce more advanced theories, innovative technologies and enterprises into the district.

Nineteen agreements with a total investment of nearly 1.6 billion yuan were signed at the scene.

In 2021, the district's total output of high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine industry reached 16.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth of 13.7 percent.

In the first three quarters of this year, the total output jumped 15.5 percent to 15.48 billion yuan.