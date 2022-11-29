Revamp of community offices enriches local residents' lives

If you take a stroll in the "happy communities" in Qingpu District, you will find everything you need is just at the doorstep as they present ideal community life.

THE former offices of village and neighborhood committees in Qingpu have been turned into community activity centers after renovation, expanding activity space for the public, catering to their daily needs and enriching their leisure life.

The Dongxi Community Center of Jinze Town is just like a big parlor with a pleasant atmosphere.

Recently, Lu Shirong, a 70-year-old villager, paid a visit to ask about affairs related with medical insurance reimbursement. The warm reception and convenience of affairs handling at the center made the visit a pleasant experience.

With only necessary office areas maintained, nearly 90 percent of the former workplace was turned into activity areas for the public, breaking the public stereotype of offices of village and neighborhood committees and narrowing the distance between officials and the public.

"The office is open without doors, which makes our service down to earth," said Li Ping, an official with the Party branch of the Dongxi Village.

"We talk face to face with villagers, and they feel at home here," said Li. "The community center makes community governance more people-oriented and service more considerate."

Dongxi Village, which is surrounded by lakes, features typical Jiangnan-style residences of white walls and black tiles.

Part of the workplace of the village committee incorporates services such as physical examination and medicine dispensing, TCM therapy, haircut, and repair and sewing for villagers.

Even the former idle pump house and plants have been turned into cafes and art centers, enriching the leisure life of villagers and enhancing their sense of happiness.

"In the past, the houses here were old and the environment was poor, thus nobody was willing to come," villager Xu Guohua said. "Now, the village is taking on a brand new look and attracts an increasing number of people here."

"Many outsiders say they really envy our life, and I am happy living here," Xu said proudly.

The community center of Dongxi Village is the epitome of Qingpu's construction of "happy communities."

In Jinze Town, community centers are designed based on the features of different villages with different themes, highlighting their culture.

"Every village has its own feature," said Shen Yanping, director of the innovation office of Jinze Town.

"For example, Lianhu Village is known for lian (lotus), and the design of its community center highlights water elements," said Shen. "The Chendong Village is developing ecological agriculture and pastoral economy, thus the theme is rice paddy fragrance."

In Qingpu, "happy communities" have diversified functions such as daily care for elderly citizens and community rehabilitation for the disabled.

Residents watch movies, learn traditional Chinese opera and receive free haircuts here.

In the past, they needed to take buses to have government affairs handled, which is now handled at their doorstep.

The diversified public service demand ranging from discussions on community affairs and reading and sports activities to healthcare and meal services for the elderly can all be satisfied here, making a "happy life" within reach.