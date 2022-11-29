Dragon boat race fosters solidarity, striving spirit

A dragon boat race was held in Yingpu Subdistrict to enrich fitness awareness and sports development among the public.

A DRAGON boat race was held in Yingpu Subdistrict to improve fitness awareness and sports development among the public.

In total, 36 teams raced on the Huancheng River.

A special eye-dotting ceremony was held before the race started, bearing the auspicious wishes of peace and prosperity.

The 200-meter race attracted many onlookers with boats moving as quickly as flying arrows.

The race, in its 9th rendition, showed the solidarity and striving spirit of the people and their unremitting efforts toward the high-quality development of Qingpu, said Shen Xiaojing, director of the subdistrict's culture and sports activity center.

Li Yanli

The Yingpu community dragon boat team took first prize after several rounds of fierce competition.

"We are sports lovers, and it is fun to get together for training," said Wu Caizhen, a team member.

"We are excited about the result. Hard training and perseverance are behind our win," said Wu. "We are pleased that our efforts have paid off."

Since 2013, the subdistrict has hosted the race every year. It has become a great example for the subdistrict to promote the traditional culture of China and a symbol of solidarity, striving spirit and friendship.

The dragon boat, with a history of 2,000 years, is a symbol of Chinese culture and an important part of the country's folk culture.