Five new working stations for academicians were approved in Qingpu recently, taking the total number of such units in the suburban Shanghai district to 50.

FIVE companies in Qingpu District have been approved by the Shanghai Academicians (Experts) Work Station Office to establish working stations for the experts.

Shanghai Jisuo Industrial Co Ltd, established in 2006 with a registered capital of 50 million yuan (US$6.89 million), is a national high-tech enterprise. Its business covers the research and development, manufacturing and sales of high-end facial mask non-woven materials and its products are exported to Europe, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

It owns five invention patents and 11 registered trademarks as a leading company of high-end products in the non-woven material industry of facial masks.

Shanghai Convolution Communication Technology Co Ltd has developed and supplied more than 1,720 sets of missile-borne equipment for multi-model tasks of the nation, and has established a research, development and testing center covering more than 1,000 square meters at the BeiDou West Hongqiao Base.

Zhu Zemin

Located at Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, Shanghai Zhanchen Paints Co Ltd has been engaged in the research of paint technologies for nearly 30 years, maintaining close industry-university-institute cooperation with Fudan University, East China Normal University and Shanghai University of Engineering Science.

Shanghai Xianghai Strap Weaving Machinery Co Ltd in Zhaoxiang Town is a national high-tech enterprise with about 20 years of history. The market share of its representative "Xianghai" braiding machines ranked among the top three in the textile industry last year. It provides quality braiding machines and technology consultation services for various industries such as textile, deep-sea fishing, wire and cable, and medical composite weaving.

Shanghai Guanshan Green Building Technology Co Ltd, specializing in the design, manufacturing and installation of doors, windows and curtain walls, has won a number of authentications and honors.

Zhu Zemin

Qingpu set up an exclusive fund to support companies to make science and technology innovation in 2010. Companies setting up the working stations receive a reward of 200,000 yuan, according to the policy.

Over the latest five years, the district has approved and supported 84 programs regarding the establishment of the stations, talent introduction and science and technology innovation, and two have claimed the National Science and Technology Progress Award.

Academicians and experts at the stations undertake joint technology research, program cooperation and talent training with R&D teams of enterprises, which has become a new platform of boosting technology innovation, industry transformation and upgrade of companies, thereby spurring firms' innovation vitality.