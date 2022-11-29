Fudan helps raise district's educational standards

Qingpu District and Fudan University have collaborated to develop education in the district, with middle schools and high schools benefiting from quality educational resources.

THE Qingpu campus of the Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School has started operation recently, and it will be turned into a top-tier education base in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Qingpu District and Fudan University have a deep bond and long-standing cooperation.

The Qingpu branch of the High School affiliated to Fudan University, and the Qingpu campus of the Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School have both been established in the district. An international integration and innovation center of Fudan University will also be based in Qingpu New City and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The Qingpu campus of Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School maintains the motto of Fudan University and actively explores diversified education models, highlighting sustainable development and providing reference to the acceleration of modern education process of Qingpu.

Gu Shunli

A forum discussing future trends in education was also held, with experts and scholars brainstorming potential developments and outcomes in education.

In recent years, Qingpu, based on regional features, has been continuously building its own education brand and deepening its reforms on education, with a large number of high-quality educational resources being introduced into the district.

It has teamed up with Shanghai Normal University and Shanghai University of Political Science and Law to establish basic education groups. It has also formed an integrated development model of public and private education, which is of great significance in further boosting the balanced development of Qingpu's basic education and satisfying the demand for high-quality education.

The district plans to consolidate efforts in education planning, talent and fund, and further optimize the structure and quality of education.