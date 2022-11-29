﻿
Feature / District

Fudan helps raise district's educational standards

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
Qingpu District and Fudan University have collaborated to develop education in the district, with middle schools and high schools benefiting from quality educational resources.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0

THE Qingpu campus of the Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School has started operation recently, and it will be turned into a top-tier education base in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Qingpu District and Fudan University have a deep bond and long-standing cooperation.

The Qingpu branch of the High School affiliated to Fudan University, and the Qingpu campus of the Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School have both been established in the district. An international integration and innovation center of Fudan University will also be based in Qingpu New City and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The Qingpu campus of Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School maintains the motto of Fudan University and actively explores diversified education models, highlighting sustainable development and providing reference to the acceleration of modern education process of Qingpu.

Fudan helps raise district's educational standards
Gu Shunli

The campus of Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School.

A forum discussing future trends in education was also held, with experts and scholars brainstorming potential developments and outcomes in education.

In recent years, Qingpu, based on regional features, has been continuously building its own education brand and deepening its reforms on education, with a large number of high-quality educational resources being introduced into the district.

It has teamed up with Shanghai Normal University and Shanghai University of Political Science and Law to establish basic education groups. It has also formed an integrated development model of public and private education, which is of great significance in further boosting the balanced development of Qingpu's basic education and satisfying the demand for high-quality education.

The district plans to consolidate efforts in education planning, talent and fund, and further optimize the structure and quality of education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     