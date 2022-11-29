﻿
Feature / District

Nutritious wild fruit finds home in Liantang Town

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
A popular wild fruit, akebia trifoliata, or commonly known as three-leaf akebia, has been growing bountifully in Liantang Town, Qingpu District, having found a new home there.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
Nutritious wild fruit finds home in Liantang Town
Lu Longhui

Known as three-leaf akebia, the fruit is a healthy source of vitamins.

A POPULAR wild fruit, akebia trifoliata, or commonly known as three-leaf akebia, has been growing bountifully in Liantang Town, Qingpu District.

The plant mostly grows in China's central and southwestern provinces of Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi and Hunan. It is a wild vine of the Akebiaceae family, grows well in the sun, and prefers fertile soil.

The fruit is shaped like an olive and usually ripens in August, with its peel turning purple from green, according to Li Jie, an orchard operation manager in Maodian Village, Liantang Town.

If you gently break the peel, its milky white pulp, just like banana, will show up. After you take a bite, its sweet and soft taste fills the mouth with special flavors.

"It tastes sweet, soft and delicious," Li said. "And the fruit is rich in vitamins and amino acids; its seeds can be used for producing oil; its peel can be made into tea or dishes; also, its roots can be used as medicine."

The town has spared no effort to achieve the goal, including inviting agricultural experts to guide the work and trying various ways to provide a suitable environment for its growth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     