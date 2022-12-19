Artists trace history of Minhang with stylized animation

With the 30th anniversary of the founding of new Minhang District, artists have created an animated scroll, tracing the history of Minhang from the ancient to the modern.

A bilingual animation scroll -- "Origin of Metropolitan Shanghai, Minhang's Future Holds A Big Promise" -- was recently released in honor of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the new Minhang District.

In 1992, a new Minhang District appeared in Shanghai through a combination of the old district and Shanghai County. Vast changes have taken place as the district went through its urbanization process.

A group of young artists were invited to create illustrations and animation for the scroll work.

The animation, portrayed in a traditional Chinese ink painting style, traces Minhang's history from ancient times to the modern era.

It features Huang Daopo (1245-1330), a pioneer in China's early textile industry, weaving and spinning fiber. Ye Zonghang is also present. The talented water-control expert lived in Minhang during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and saved Shanghai from floods by suggesting to combine the estuaries of the Huangpu and Suzhou rivers (now the Bund). The animation pictures him pondering life on the bank of the flowing river.

Also featured are the spacious and graceful boulevard Minhang No. 1 Road, the Maqiao Lion Dance, authentic Qibao glutinous rice balls, the Grand neoBay, the district's education resources, and cultural landmarks.

Shanghai, a city at the estuary of the Yangtze River and the center of China's north-south coastal line, has prospered as an ancient Yangtze River civilization. It also embraces a boundless ocean culture.

If we fold a map of Shanghai twice, then unfold it, we get a central point inside Minhang, a central district in Shanghai.

Around 6,500 years ago the area was a vast expanse of ocean. Five hundred years later land started to form in the now Maqiao Town in Minhang. Another 4,000 years later the coastal line moved several kilometers eastward, thus beginning traces of human civilization, living and laboring in the area.

The animation, "Origin of Metropolitan Shanghai, Minhang's Future Holds A Big Promise," guides viewers through the history of Minhang; its past and present.







