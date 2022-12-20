Minhang gets city's nod for another TOD zone

The Huajing subway station on Metro Line 15 and the future Airport Express Line and Metro Line 19 have been approved as another TOD zone under Minhang District's administration.

Ti Gong

The Huajing Station of Metro Line 15 and the future Airport Express Line and Metro Line 19 have been approved as another transit-oriented development zone under the administration of Minhang District by the municipal government.

The Airport Express Line that runs east-west to connect Hongqiao and Pudong airports will send passengers directly to their airport destinations within half an hour. It will also benefit the co-development between downtown Shanghai, Hongqiao business zone and the Lingang Special Area.

The express line, which has a total of nine stations, has the Huajing Station at the border of Minhang and Xuhui districts. The Huajing Station will also provide transfer between Metro Line 15 and the future Metro Line 19.

The surrounding area of Huajing TOD, extending for 74.22 hectares and encircled by Jingdong Road in the east, the Chunshen River in the south, Laohumin Road and Hongmei Road S. in the west, and Huaji Road in the north, will become a portal of Minhang's urban construction.

The TOD zone, together with the Meilong area in the west, the Webasto research headquarters cluster in the south and the Huazhimen area in Xuhui District in the north, will become an industry cluster and multi-functional strategic highland of Shanghai.

Landmarks at a height of around 120 meters will be constructed on both sides of Jinghong Road, and the banks of the Chunshen River will be cultivated into riverfront landscape.

A commercial and transportation complex will be set up in the north of the Airport Express Line, providing transit with five bus lines, 1,000 non-motor vehicle parking spaces and three to five taxi stands.