﻿
Feature / District

Minhang gets city's nod for another TOD zone

Cui Songge Yang Yang
  08:17 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
The Huajing subway station on Metro Line 15 and the future Airport Express Line and Metro Line 19 have been approved as another TOD zone under Minhang District's administration.
Cui Songge Yang Yang
  08:17 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
Minhang gets city's nod for another TOD zone
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the new TOD zone

The Huajing Station of Metro Line 15 and the future Airport Express Line and Metro Line 19 have been approved as another transit-oriented development zone under the administration of Minhang District by the municipal government.

The Airport Express Line that runs east-west to connect Hongqiao and Pudong airports will send passengers directly to their airport destinations within half an hour. It will also benefit the co-development between downtown Shanghai, Hongqiao business zone and the Lingang Special Area.

The express line, which has a total of nine stations, has the Huajing Station at the border of Minhang and Xuhui districts. The Huajing Station will also provide transfer between Metro Line 15 and the future Metro Line 19.

The surrounding area of Huajing TOD, extending for 74.22 hectares and encircled by Jingdong Road in the east, the Chunshen River in the south, Laohumin Road and Hongmei Road S. in the west, and Huaji Road in the north, will become a portal of Minhang's urban construction.

The TOD zone, together with the Meilong area in the west, the Webasto research headquarters cluster in the south and the Huazhimen area in Xuhui District in the north, will become an industry cluster and multi-functional strategic highland of Shanghai.

Landmarks at a height of around 120 meters will be constructed on both sides of Jinghong Road, and the banks of the Chunshen River will be cultivated into riverfront landscape.

A commercial and transportation complex will be set up in the north of the Airport Express Line, providing transit with five bus lines, 1,000 non-motor vehicle parking spaces and three to five taxi stands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hongqiao
Minhang
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     