Global 6G conference discusses tech future

Ti Gong

The Global 6G Development Conference was held in Songjiang District recently, with participants discussing technology's future after 2030. Transcom and Zhixun Crypto, two Songjiang-based companies, unveiled their latest products at the conference.

Transcom (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd, founded in 2005, is mainly involved in providing general RF (radio frequency) test products, and wireless terminal communications test products. It was also one of the first enterprises listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

"With development of 4G and 5G, Transcom has been exploring the market at home and abroad over the years, and is already at the leading level in the industry," said Chen Xiangmin, company president. "At present, we are paying close attention to the R&D and application of 6G-related technologies and products, especially the application of terahertz band. The new sub-THz test system that we've independently developed can meet 6G's simulation requirements of multi antenna and channel transmission models."

Zhixun Cryptogram, set up in 2018, is the only third-party testing institution in east China that is nationally qualified to test business cipher products. It is the co-initiator of the Shanghai Business Cipher Association, and also a member of the Smart Security Industry Alliance of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. Its independently-developed detection tool discovered a security loophole on 3G/4GUSIM cards for the first time in the world, and also successfully analyzed 5GUSIM card.

"As a Songjiang-grown enterprise, we are honored to have the opportunity to participate in such a grand event on our doorstep, introducing and displaying the company's innovative research achievements to experts from both home and abroad," said general manager Guo Zheng.

He also noted that Zhixun's business cipher testing service platform through independent research and development has completed more than 1,000 tasks so far, covering fields such as finance, government affairs, education, transportation, and health.

"Now we're engaged in the R&D for the new generation mobile wireless communication, striving to provide guaranteed support for communication security, data security and national security."