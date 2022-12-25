﻿
Feature / District

Global 6G conference discusses tech future

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0
The Global 6G Development Conference was held in Songjiang District recently, with participants discussing technology's future after 2030.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0
Global 6G conference discusses tech future
Ti Gong

Songjiang-based Transcom attended the 6G conference.

The Global 6G Development Conference was held in Songjiang District recently, with participants discussing technology's future after 2030. Transcom and Zhixun Crypto, two Songjiang-based companies, unveiled their latest products at the conference.

Transcom (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd, founded in 2005, is mainly involved in providing general RF (radio frequency) test products, and wireless terminal communications test products. It was also one of the first enterprises listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

"With development of 4G and 5G, Transcom has been exploring the market at home and abroad over the years, and is already at the leading level in the industry," said Chen Xiangmin, company president. "At present, we are paying close attention to the R&D and application of 6G-related technologies and products, especially the application of terahertz band. The new sub-THz test system that we've independently developed can meet 6G's simulation requirements of multi antenna and channel transmission models."

Zhixun Cryptogram, set up in 2018, is the only third-party testing institution in east China that is nationally qualified to test business cipher products. It is the co-initiator of the Shanghai Business Cipher Association, and also a member of the Smart Security Industry Alliance of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. Its independently-developed detection tool discovered a security loophole on 3G/4GUSIM cards for the first time in the world, and also successfully analyzed 5GUSIM card.

"As a Songjiang-grown enterprise, we are honored to have the opportunity to participate in such a grand event on our doorstep, introducing and displaying the company's innovative research achievements to experts from both home and abroad," said general manager Guo Zheng.

He also noted that Zhixun's business cipher testing service platform through independent research and development has completed more than 1,000 tasks so far, covering fields such as finance, government affairs, education, transportation, and health.

"Now we're engaged in the R&D for the new generation mobile wireless communication, striving to provide guaranteed support for communication security, data security and national security."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     