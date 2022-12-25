New Songjiang campsite added to city's tourist map

A 5,500-square-meter campsite has been newly added to Songjiang's tourist map for the city's day-trippers.

The W Campsite on Yushu Road N. features teepee and yurt-style tents, open land for free activities, dining area, barbecue ground and washrooms.

The teepee tents are set up on a platform made of moisture-proof wood, while sleeping bags and mat pads are prepared inside. The camping tarps decorated with colored lights create holiday ambience at night.

The yurt-style tents are equipped with air-conditioners, mattresses and bedding, offering not only rustic charm in the wild but also comfortable sleeping.

Picnic and barbecue are two major fun activities for outdoor explorers. W Campsite provides campers with food materials and tools, and it also encourages people to bring their own stuff.

Ti Gong

In addition, a variety of recreational activities, such as kayaking, paddling and other water sports, are worth a try. A shallow inner lake has been built for children under the age of 6, so that they can have fun in the water in a safe way.

The campsite charges according to different tent types, ranging from several hundred yuan to more than 1,000 yuan (US$141) for an overnight stay. A full set of camping equipment is for lease, but tourists are also allowed to bring their own.

Generation Z and families with kids in big cities are returning to nature – often on the outskirts of cities – for adventure, solace, socializing and a getaway from work or life pressure.

According to data from iiMedia Research Institute, the market for campsites in China increased from 7.71 billion yuan in 2014 to 29.9 billion yuan in 2021. Countryside campsites are mushrooming, which has become a new holiday destination for city dwellers, who don't need to worry about going out of the province and getting caught up in the zero-COVID-19 restrictions.