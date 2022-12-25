﻿
Feature / District

Chenshan's rose garden wins global award

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0
The rose garden of Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden won the Award of Garden Excellence at the 19th World Federation of Rose Societies Convention held in Adelaide, Australia.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0
Chenshan's rose garden wins global award
Ti Gong

The rose garden of Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden won the Award of Garden Excellence at the 19th World Federation of Rose Societies Convention held earlier this month in Adelaide, Australia. It's the fifth rose garden in China to be thus awarded after Shenzhen Renmin Park in Guangdong Province, Changzhou Zijing Park in Jiangsu Province, Beijing Botanical Garden, and Daxing Rose Garden in Beijing.

Chenshan's rose garden, covering an area of 36,000 square meters, opened in 2010. It's a rose showroom, scientific research center and educational base for flora lovers of all ages. It boasts 1,025 rose species of old roots, heritages, wild breeds and innovative varieties, becoming the rose garden with the biggest collection of rose resources in East China.

With the theme "love," the rose destination features six zones that go with the garden's natural terrain. Roses in the collection are laid out in winding beds, around pillars, on walls and along the archway, flanked by trees and shrubs to provide a symphony of color in a natural setting.

The Hanging Rosarium, situated around the exhibition greenhouse, features simple lines, neat European-style planting ponds and a colorful variety of display areas, offering a lively mood to the whole area, while the 1,500-meter-long Rose Wall at the foot of Chenshan Mountain, which is made up of blooming Chinese roses, is a popular photo spot.

Chinese rose, one of the garden's highlights, is regarded as the "Queen of Flowers" because of its graceful appearance, sweet fragrance, and rich color, as well as its long flowering period. Rose cultivation in the country dates back around 2,000 years.

"May is the best month to enjoy the flowers. Visitors keep flooding in," said Zhang Zhe, senior engineer of the botanic park. The park receives about 1.2 million visits every year and a quarter come for the rose garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     