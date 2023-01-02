Liantang Watertown: Green winter in classic surroundings

Different from the urban scenario, winter in Qingpu District's Liantang Ancient Town is full of greenery, such as green water ways and green willows, which is full of vigor.

Xu Zhe

Water towns in Qinpu District have a special existence, and distinct features.

Different from the urban scenario, winter in the suburban district's Liantang Ancient Town is full of greenery, such as the green water ways and green willows which are full of vigor.

Stepping on the Wanshan Bridge, an ancient bridge dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), visitors will be impressed by the peaceful and quiet atmosphere.

Every scene looks like a landscape painting, and time seems to slow down in Liantang. And likely all the things, such as the walls, bridges as well as the stone pavements, hold stories from the past centuries.

The town was once a bustling commercial hub in Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River). Its history dates back more than 1,100 years.

Lining the town's waterways and alleys, Jiangnan residential buildings feature white walls and black tiles. The six stone bridges built in the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties are silent witnesses to the vicissitudes of history.