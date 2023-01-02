﻿
Net etiquette to safeguard cybersecurity

Qingpu District recently launched a campaign to strengthen Internet security, covering areas such as the protection of personal information and crackdown on cyberspace crimes.

By establishing a cyberspace communication platform, the district will step up efforts to raise the public awareness of Internet management, abiding by cyberspace regulations and boycotting Internet vulgarity.

The district has released seven Internet etiquette projects, which local authority said will work together with social media to safeguard a healthy and safe Internet-surfing environment.

The "Qingpu Declaration on Internet Etiquette" was released at the same time, and the public was called on to abide by cyberspace law and regulations, stay away from Internet vulgarity, and not to spread rumors or infringe upon the privacy of others while surfing the Internet.

They should also safeguard cybersecurity, avoid dishonest actions including practices of spreading information online that violates social morality or content that is harmful to the physical and mental health of minors, and create a positive and healthy surfing environment, according to the declaration.

As of June, China's netizens grew to approximately 1.05 billion, with the ratio of Internet access coverage reaching 74.4 percent nationwide, according to the China Internet Network Information Center.

