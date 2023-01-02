﻿
Feature / District

Get yourself an affordable rental home in Jiading

﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  13:15 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0
Jiading has accelerated its affordable rental housing scheme with a total of 11,873 affordable rental housing units being constructed or planned.
﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  13:15 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0

Jiading has accelerated its affordable rental housing scheme with a total of 11,873 units being constructed or planned in the first 11 months of this year.

The district remains committed to help alleviate the housing difficulties of certain groups, and constantly meet people's aspirations for a better life.

In June, the Umiiiiiiihome development, located on Chaxi Road near Nanxiang Metro station, was selected as an affordable rental housing project.

Remodelled from a commercial and office development and positioned as a bachelor apartment project, it offers 973 residential units ranging from 20 to 40 square meters.

Each unit has a living, kitchen, dining, sleeping and study area, along with a separate bathroom. Shared facilities at the project include a gym, a reading room, a public kitchen and a public laundry, creating an atmosphere of community life.

"The location is convenient for me as it takes about 10 minutes to walk to the nearest Metro station or get to my office by bike," said He Yi, a graduate who became a tenant at this project in August.

"Moreover, the facilities and services are good while the community here feels like a big family to me where I can find peers who share similar interests and hobbies."

At present, the occupancy rate of the project has exceeded 96 percent. Tenants who meet the talent application terms can enjoy a 10-percent discount off the normal market price of between 2,400 yuan and 4,000 yuan (US$343-US$572) per month.

Meanwhile, Jiading has also been speeding up the construction of affordable rental housing.

The affordable rental housing project built in Anting Town covers a site area of about 37,000 square meters. Eight high-rise buildings with 24 to 26 floors will be built, with a total construction area of 127,000 square meters.

Upon completion, 2,018 residential units spanning 35 to 90 square meters each will be provided. As planned, the project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024 and be ready for delivery at the beginning of 2025.

By the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), Jiading will complete construction or confirm remodeling plans for 51,264 affordable rental residential units among which 23,399 units will be delivered.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     