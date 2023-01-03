﻿
Jing'an celebrates the cheer of the winter season

The Jing'an Kerry Center fair "Winter Wonderland," which kicked off on December 9 in conjunction with Anyi Road night fair, will evoke seasonal, festive memories.
Let's check some photo-worthy locations in Jing'an at year's end!

"Winter Wonderland" and night fair to brew wintry cheer

The Jing'an Kerry Center "Winter Wonderland" market, which kicked off on December 9, in conjunction with Anyi Road night fair, will evoke seasonal, festive memories specific to the Jing'an Kerry Center. With the opening of the first boutique shop in the center, the impressive repertoire of gifts will surprise. Three social media groups, Shine, KKIDS and KINETIC, will also weigh in by sponsoring a series of promotional events perfect to share with loved ones, family and friends, all at the Jing'an Kerry Center.

Another surprise is that the popular pedestrian and weekend-only fair has returned after a hiatus of two years to Anyi Road, a narrow lane tucked in between the mall's buildings. The fair will offer a wide selection of holiday merchandise, great food and drinks, street art shows and charity activities worthy of seasonal cheer.

This year's seasonal activities will feature an outdoor skating rink that gives off wintry joy and warmth. It is understood that all the proceeds will go to the Shanghai Rende Foundation to cover medical expenses for the treatment of children with cardiac diseases.

Check out new shops in Zhang's Garden

The shikumen stone-gate lane complex in Zhang's Garden has become one of the city's architectural gems, extensive and diverse, that has survived to this day in fairly good condition. After undergoing protective innovation, the western part of the complex, reincarnated as a new set of commercial entities highlighting the consumer experience, reopened recently to trend-setting consumers, giving a new commercial interpretation to a protected area rich in historical and cultural associations and the city's collective memory.

The return of Zhang's Garden has brought with it a cluster of heavyweight new shops, including Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades, a collection of travel-inspired objects made in collaboration with internationally renowned designers that are experimental yet strictly functional pieces and objects.

On December 1, Blue Bottle Coffee opened its third shop in the city in Zhang's Garden.

The coffee shop seeks to evoke old memories with its familiar old lane interior, its unique coffee beans and select goods in the vicinity. In this iconic franchise in Zhang's Garden, the Internet-famous coffee seeks to reconnect residents in an authentic community by creating a well-connected space reminiscent of traditional neighborhoods.

Suzhou Creek

Suzhou Creek, as it meanders through the city like a dragon, was instrumental in boosting the prosperity along the river in the early years, and has witnessed the vicissitudes of the city for over a century. Along the 6-km-long section of the river flowing through Jing'an District were erstwhile celebrities like Song Jiaoren, Wu Changshuo and Xie Jinyuan. This is where China's national industries started, the birthplace of China's first business laws and the cradle of the city's finance and cultural enterprises. It certainly lives up to its reputation as a Golden Corridor.

The whole area is home to 500,000 square meters of heritage buildings listed for protection, including whole neighborhoods singled out for historical landscape preservation. Some have been put to new uses, such as showrooms for luxury cars or galleries for contemporary art. It has been strategically envisioned that, given the area's industrial niche and its rich historical legacy, more efforts will be made to turn the area into a veritable central business district where history interacts with modernity in perfect harmony.

