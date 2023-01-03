Jing'an District shows its splendor heading into the winter season

Jing'an District is rich in tourist attractions, and they become even more beautiful as autumn blends into winter with a kaleidoscope of colors.

The New Jing'an Archives

At the intersection of Lingshi Road and Pingxingguan Road, a new modernist building has been erected, the New Jing'an Archives, which is an impressive new addition to the city's landscape. The Archives, still in the trial stage, is attracting the attention of passers-by, who are naturally curious about the function of the new building. The old Archives, first constructed in June 1964, housed in excess of 600,000 volumes of archives which serve as a chronology of the city's past.

Given the rapid growth of the collection, the old facilities could no longer keep up with increasing need for space, hence the proposal for the new building being listed as a key project. The new building at 169 Lingshi Road covers an area of 7,310 square meters, with two floors underground and eight floors above.

The archives put into use a host of cutting-edge technology in terms of high-density smart stacking of the archives, a real-time location sensing system, monitoring cameras, and smart temperature and moisture control.

Wintry Parks

The parks in Jing'an District are a menagerie of colors in the winter.



If during the spring and summer period, green foliage sets off the flowers in all their resplendence, then the golden leaves in autumn and winter are more evocative of a stylized painting.

With the temperature going down steadily, major parks in Jing'an have begun to take on a wintry flair particular to the season.

In Daning Park, for instance, the diversity of plants presents maples in different shades of colors that are dazzlingly picturesque, as if the leaves are in a swan dance before the winter takes over.

In Pengpu Park, which has always been known for its four seasons, the plants and scenery conspire to conjure up a vista so intriguing that passers-by stand and stare involuntarily.

Fallen Leaves

Fallen leaves remain on some streets to create romantic vibe. The nature's kaleidoscopic display of colors is charming, especially on Julu Road between Changshu Road and Fumin Road and Yuncheng Road between Guangzhong Road W. and Yichuan Road.

Mucha Exhibition

The Recently Meet You Museum Shanghai Jing'an Pavilion kicked off an exhibition of works by Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939). It features 120 pieces of work after obtaining permission from the Mucha Foundation.



The collection on display delineates the artist's creative journey, from the posters he made in his glorious Paris period to the historical pieces he created during his early times in Prague. Some books exhibited had been used by the artist while he was learning painting.

'Bullet Train Travel Town'

On December 18 in an award ceremony in Hangzhou of East China's Zhejiang Province, 30 spots in the Yangtze River Delta region were designated as "Bullet Train Travel Towns," among which was Jing'an District with its uniquely niche tourist attractions and the efficiency and convenience that characterize its cultural and tourism venues.



Given its long history and prime location, the district is home to a highly developed businesses and creative industry, in an area where different kinds of tourist resources meet and interact: The intrinsic Shanghai culture, the legacy from the revolutionary period when the CPC in its infancy was active in the area, the manners and styles typical of the Jiangnan area, referring to the region south of the Yangtze River, some of the first railways and the birth of the national industry.

Elevator Installation

Thanks to the successful installation of elevators in old apartment buildings, residents of 35,000 households in the district will no longer need to climb staircases to reach their home flats upstairs. For two years in a row, the district has topped the entire city in terms of the number of new installations. Since 2022, in spite of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the district has pushed forward with the Jing'an model with its focus on an economy of scale, smart management and long-term maintenance in installing new elevators.

