﻿
Feature / District

Shanghai Auto Museum among 10 most-sought sites

﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
Among the city's 158 museums, the Shanghai Auto Museum ranked as the sixth most-searched museum in the city.
﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
Shanghai Auto Museum among 10 most-sought sites

The Shanghai Auto Museum boasts nearly 90 antique cars from around the world.

The Shanghai Auto Museum in Jiading District is the sixth most-searched museum in the city, according to a new index that measures the social impact of museums.

Among Shanghai's 158 museums, 10 have distinguished themselves as the most frequently searched museums online.

Shanghai Auto Museum ranked sixth on the yearly index in 2022, behind the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, Shanghai Natural History Museum, Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, and Shanghai Museum of Glass.

The auto museum at 7565 Boyuan Road in Anting Town was China's first professional auto museum.

The museum boasts nearly 90 antique cars that have existed around the world since the invention of the automobile more than 100 years ago. It gives visitors a place to appreciate valuable classic automobiles and learn about the history of the automobile.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Museum of Glass
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     