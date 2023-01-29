Shanghai Auto Museum among 10 most-sought sites

Among the city's 158 museums, the Shanghai Auto Museum ranked as the sixth most-searched museum in the city.

The Shanghai Auto Museum in Jiading District is the sixth most-searched museum in the city, according to a new index that measures the social impact of museums.

Among Shanghai's 158 museums, 10 have distinguished themselves as the most frequently searched museums online.

Shanghai Auto Museum ranked sixth on the yearly index in 2022, behind the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, Shanghai Natural History Museum, Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, and Shanghai Museum of Glass.

The auto museum at 7565 Boyuan Road in Anting Town was China's first professional auto museum.

The museum boasts nearly 90 antique cars that have existed around the world since the invention of the automobile more than 100 years ago. It gives visitors a place to appreciate valuable classic automobiles and learn about the history of the automobile.