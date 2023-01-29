Huazhu Group opens global headquarters in Jiangqiao

Zeng Fei

Huazhu Group, China's multi-brand hotel operator, officially unveiled its global headquarters on January 1 in Jiangqiao Town, Jiading District. It is the group's latest endeavour to harness its advantages and encourage innovation in the hospitality industry.

The campus is at the crossroads of Tianchuang Road and Fenghua Highway.

The 84,000-square-meter project, which covers a site area of more than 30,000 square meters, began construction in August 2019 and consists of multiple buildings allocated for R&D headquarters, R&D design, and R&D talks. It can accommodate 2,500 people at the same time.

The establishment of the Huazhu campus will contribute to the growth of Jiangqiao Town, which aims to establish itself as a new highland of the service sector.

"In the future, Huazhu Group will aspire to become a world-class hotel group by expanding its footprint to over 1,000 cities with over 10,000 hotels," said Liu Xinxin, president of Huazhu Group.

Huazhu is one of China's fastest-growing hotel groups, with over 20 well-known hotel brands such as Hanting, Ji, and Crystal Orange.

It has expanded its position not just in the high-end segment but also in international markets, thanks to a strategic alliance with Accor Hotels and the acquisition of Deutsche Hospitality.