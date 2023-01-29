Jiading spells out industrial growth plans for the year

Jiading District has announced its industrial project plans for the year, during which it aims to boost its annual fixed-asset investment by 5 percent.

Jiading District has announced its industrial project plans for 2023 to accelerate its economic recovery and boost investment.

Aiming to boost its yearly fixed-asset investment by 5 percent, the district expects to sell land parcels for 28 projects, commence construction on 32 projects, finish construction on 30 projects, and put 20 projects into operation during the year.

It said 64 projects have been finalised, encompassing 2,130 mu (142 hectares) of land and an investment of 22.9 billion yuan (US$3.37 billion). Among them, 33 projects are located in Jiading New City, 10 in the North Hongqiao Business District, and the rest in other areas of the district. Thirteen projects each require an investment of more than 500 million yuan, while 59 are classified as "new growth engine" projects.

At the beginning of this month, CNBG-Virogin Biotech (Shanghai) Co, a Sinopharm subsidiary, saw the smooth delivery of its manufacturing equipment at the company's mRNA Vaccine Industrialization Base in Nanxiang Town. Meanwhile, Shanghai Zhenrentang Pharmaceutical Co launched a 550-million-yuan clinical preparation and new drug center project. The project, which will take two years to finish, will employ 270 workers and have an annual output capacity of 1.8 billion yuan.