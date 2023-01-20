Former shoe factory evolves into a creative, trendy space

The 728 Space on Guanghua Road in Minhang, revamped from a former shoe factory, is now an Internet-famous place for its rainbow staircase, pink tennis court and white-arch gate.

The 728 Space on Guanghua Road in Minhang District, revamped from a former shoe factory, is becoming an Internet-famous place, especially among young people, for its rainbow staircase, pink tennis court and white-arch gate.

Guanghua Road in Zhuanqiao Town is now an innovation block that houses more than 200 cultural and creative companies in sectors such as media, architecture and industrial design, consulting and fashion. In the past, it was a 500,000-square-meter block of desolate factories, warehouses and stores.

Its other innovation parks – 79 Creative Park and Surpass • Siteng Guanghuaku – have also become trendy places to visit.

Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

The 728 Space, which opened in late December, appeals to visitors for its white tone, hotel-style design and giant panda graffiti on walls that stand out against bamboo woods.

It's hard to imagine that the park, with refreshing and relaxing vibes, used to be a desolate 1960s shoe factory.

"We've painted the walls several times to hide those tiny holes on them, and the place now looks brand new," said a manager of the park.

The space, covering a land area of about 10,000 square meters, houses restaurants, cafes, bars, cultural product stores, snack stores, office buildings and artist studios.

Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

The Wu Yiren Art Museum, a new cultural landmark in Minhang, is located inside the space. A regular exhibition featuring more than 200 calligraphy, traditional Chinese paintings and seal-cutting works by Zhuanqiao artist Wu Yiren adds to the cultural park tinges of artistic appeal.

"A McDonald's drive-through restaurant is about to open in the park. More international brands will follow suit," said the manager.

The creative space, with an aim to appeal to young people, has added much innovation in its design and architecture, such as a giant panda graffiti wall, an urban book house with a panorama ceiling, rainbow-colored staircase and pink tennis court.

Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

If you go:

Address: 728 Guanghua Rd



光华路728号