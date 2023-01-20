﻿
Feature / District

Former shoe factory evolves into a creative, trendy space

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:15 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
The 728 Space on Guanghua Road in Minhang, revamped from a former shoe factory, is now an Internet-famous place for its rainbow staircase, pink tennis court and white-arch gate.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:15 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0

The 728 Space on Guanghua Road in Minhang District, revamped from a former shoe factory, is becoming an Internet-famous place, especially among young people, for its rainbow staircase, pink tennis court and white-arch gate.

Guanghua Road in Zhuanqiao Town is now an innovation block that houses more than 200 cultural and creative companies in sectors such as media, architecture and industrial design, consulting and fashion. In the past, it was a 500,000-square-meter block of desolate factories, warehouses and stores.

Its other innovation parks – 79 Creative Park and Surpass • Siteng Guanghuaku – have also become trendy places to visit.

Former shoe factory evolves into a creative, trendy space
Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

A rainbow-colored staircase leads to the rooftop deck where the pink tennis court awaits.

Former shoe factory evolves into a creative, trendy space
Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

Inset: The urban book house in 728 Space has a panorama ceiling to allow the maximum amount of natural light to flow throughout the reading room.

The 728 Space, which opened in late December, appeals to visitors for its white tone, hotel-style design and giant panda graffiti on walls that stand out against bamboo woods.

It's hard to imagine that the park, with refreshing and relaxing vibes, used to be a desolate 1960s shoe factory.

"We've painted the walls several times to hide those tiny holes on them, and the place now looks brand new," said a manager of the park.

The space, covering a land area of about 10,000 square meters, houses restaurants, cafes, bars, cultural product stores, snack stores, office buildings and artist studios.

Former shoe factory evolves into a creative, trendy space
Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

The Wu Yiren Art Museum features a regular exhibition of artworks by Zhuanqiao artist Wu Yiren.

The Wu Yiren Art Museum, a new cultural landmark in Minhang, is located inside the space. A regular exhibition featuring more than 200 calligraphy, traditional Chinese paintings and seal-cutting works by Zhuanqiao artist Wu Yiren adds to the cultural park tinges of artistic appeal.

"A McDonald's drive-through restaurant is about to open in the park. More international brands will follow suit," said the manager.

The creative space, with an aim to appeal to young people, has added much innovation in its design and architecture, such as a giant panda graffiti wall, an urban book house with a panorama ceiling, rainbow-colored staircase and pink tennis court.

Former shoe factory evolves into a creative, trendy space
Courtesy of Zhuanqiao Town

The white-arch gate creates an elegant and grand entrance to 728 Space.

If you go:

Address: 728 Guanghua Rd

光华路728号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     