Enjoying snowflakes and getting a taste of culture at an art fair

The Jing'an Neighborhood Committee and Shanghai Academy of Painting and Calligraphy hosted an art fair near Jing'An Temple earlier this month.

Xiao Mingliang

Rare winter snow

Early on January 15, local residents woke up to the sight of feathery snowflakes in their neighborhoods.

But the snow melted since the ground temperature still hovered above zero degrees, though some remained on leaves.

Winter snow is a rarity in this part of the country, so it was not a surprise that excited residents started uploading snowy photographs on their WeChat Moments.

Art fair

An art fair outside Jing'an Temple on January 13 attracted office workers during their lunch break.

It was themed "Aspiring to learn from the 20th Congress, and enrich the New Year festival with culture" and supported by the Jing'an Neighborhood Committee and the Shanghai Academy of Painting and Calligraphy.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last year sought to unite all ethnic groups in achieving the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist nation.

The Chinese Lunar New Year on January 22 marked a new start. Traditional cultural acts before the holiday enhanced the celebratory mood.

New business model

The Linfen Neighborhood Committee takes special care of newly employed residents. During the last two sessions, some delegates proposed that more attention be paid to the demands of the people hired in the new business model, such as the large number of deliverymen.

There is a growing trend among Internet-enabled businesses to hire temporary workers for short periods of time. As a result, the majority of employees (gig workers) are meeting important societal demands, even if some are not receiving the full benefits of stable employment.

People have suggested setting up outdoor employment post stations so that these workers can take a break from rushing from one delivery to the next.

Xiao Mingliang

'Beautiful streets'

A pocket-sized park in the Caojiadu area is open to visitors, a decided boon for neighbouring residents. The park has been created in response to residents' requests submitted via a civic hotline. In the district's concerted efforts to push forward with its construction of "beautiful streets," there will be a steady upgrade and creation of public space with a view to making them more accessible to residents in their vicinity. One solution is the creation of so-called "pocket parks" or "mini parks," in a densely populated downtown district like Jing'an. Such parks are often adapted from existing public spaces, thus causing minimal disruptions to the normal run of residents' lives.

Xiao Mingliang

Consumption trend

The HKRI Taikoo Hui has opened a Spring Festival fair. Taking advantage of this new consumption trend will necessitate a proactive upgrade of related infrastructure, with a greater emphasis on branding and experiences, such as the new shopping mecca HKRI Taikoo Hui.

The rise of online shopping has significantly dampened enthusiasm for traditional shopping, but this apparently does not mean the demise of offline shopping.

The district's recent revamping of an expanse of former residential area in Zhangyuan into a trendy shopping complex testified to the district's innovative attempt at enriching and deepening the consumption experience.

New cultural icon

A trendy new cultural icon, MOHO, made its public debut. The 180,000-square-meter commercial complex on Jiangning Road at the heart of the commercial area in Jing'an District enjoys easy access to a full spectrum of premium services. Lying close to the Changping Road Station on Metro Line 7, the complex includes an office wing, an 80,000-square-meter shopping center, and two high-end apartment buildings for long-term lease.