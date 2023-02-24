FILA aims to incubate international brands

FILA has unveiled its new global procurement center in Shanghai's Minhang district. The comprehensive center manages FILA's affiliated brands, with a focus on the domestic market.

The center in Qibao Ecological Business District comprises the FILA Montebelluna apparel and accessories global purchasing center and its Lombardia Asia-Pacific new brand center.

The Shanghai operation center will become a platform for FILA to incubate its international trendy brands and high-end sports brands, as well as serve as a fertile ground for global fashion designers to display their talents.

Managing a slew of FILA's brands, including Alife, Mardi Mercredi, Holy Number 7, Ordinary People, More or Less and Spectrume, the operation center will be responsible for global apparel and accessory research and development, design and supply chain management, brand incubation, IP management, fashion investment, merge and acquisition and fashion resource expansion.



"FILA's Shanghai operation center, tapping FILA's international resources and tailored to the domestic market of China, will nurture new brands with other business channels and become a platform for introducing promising brands.

Its Lombardia Asia-Pacific new brand center is an important empowerment for the Shanghai operation center," said Lee Hyun-jik, COO of the FILA global procurement center and CEO of FILA Lombardia Asia-Pacific new brand center.

"The Shanghai operation center will also become an incubator for developing good personal brands for domestic designers in China as well as international designers," Lee added.



FILA's Mardi Mercredi is a good example of a successfully incubated brand from a South Korean designer.

Lee also expressed gratitude for the streamlined approval procedures and tailored services from the township government and the industrial park.