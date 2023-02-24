﻿
Feature / District

FILA aims to incubate international brands

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Chen Meiling
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
FILA has unveiled its new global procurement center in Shanghai's Minhang district. The comprehensive center manages FILA's affiliated brands, with a focus on the domestic market.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Chen Meiling
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
FILA aims to incubate international brands
Ti Gong

FILA has unveiled its Shanghai operation center of global procurement center in Minhang District.

FILA has unveiled its Shanghai operation center of global procurement center in Minhang District.

The center in Qibao Ecological Business District comprises the FILA Montebelluna apparel and accessories global purchasing center and its Lombardia Asia-Pacific new brand center.

The Shanghai operation center will become a platform for FILA to incubate its international trendy brands and high-end sports brands, as well as serve as a fertile ground for global fashion designers to display their talents.

Managing a slew of FILA's brands, including Alife, Mardi Mercredi, Holy Number 7, Ordinary People, More or Less and Spectrume, the operation center will be responsible for global apparel and accessory research and development, design and supply chain management, brand incubation, IP management, fashion investment, merge and acquisition and fashion resource expansion.

"FILA's Shanghai operation center, tapping FILA's international resources and tailored to the domestic market of China, will nurture new brands with other business channels and become a platform for introducing promising brands.

Its Lombardia Asia-Pacific new brand center is an important empowerment for the Shanghai operation center," said Lee Hyun-jik, COO of the FILA global procurement center and CEO of FILA Lombardia Asia-Pacific new brand center.

"The Shanghai operation center will also become an incubator for developing good personal brands for domestic designers in China as well as international designers," Lee added.

FILA's Mardi Mercredi is a good example of a successfully incubated brand from a South Korean designer.

Lee also expressed gratitude for the streamlined approval procedures and tailored services from the township government and the industrial park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
Qibao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     