Feature / District

Plum blossoms bloom at Shanghai Daguanyuan

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-28
With February coming to an end, it's once again time for the plum blossoms to bloom at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) in Qingpu District.
Zhu Zemin

Plum blossoms at Shanghai Daguanyuan

It’s time again to appreciate the plum blossoms at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) in the suburban Qingpu District to compliment the coming of spring.

Chinese people love plum blossoms for their resilient character, withstanding the winter frost, winds and snow. They manage to flower beautifully under extreme conditions.

In front of Longcui Nunnery, big flower buds hang on the branches of several plum blossom trees amid drizzles. Dim fragrance lingers in the air, adding to the overall enchanting scene.

Plum blossoms and the yellow wall of Longcui Nunnery pose a delightful contrast, bringing people into the mystique of the “Dream of the Red Chamber.”

Written in the mid-18th century by Cao Xueqin, the “Dream of the Red Chamber” is one of China’s four greatest classic novels, and the garden was built based on the setting of the masterpiece.

The garden is the largest plum appreciation spot in Shanghai.

