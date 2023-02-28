Rural doctors build a strong foundation in Qingpu

Rural clinics have led the fight against COVID-19, and rural doctors, as the residents' health guardians, have fortified Qingpu with their medical expertise.

“I am coughing these days,” Lu Qianghua, 74, of Lianhu Village in Jinze Town told doctor Chen Lifan at the village’s health center.

Lu was concerned that he had contracted COVID-19.

Chen told Lu that he was not infected after carrying out an antigen test, temperature reading and blood oxygen test. He prescribed the patient some cough medicines while urging him to take full precautions.

“Chen genuinely cares about his patients, as he often asks me about my health status on the phone and gives me medical advice,” remarked Lu.

The clinic has seen an increase in the number of villagers seeking medical attention recently. Fever patients have a dedicated diagnosis and treatment area at the clinic.

“If villagers with COVID-19 have poor cardiopulmonary function, we send them to hospitals immediately,” said Chen.

Lianhu Village has 800 people who are over 65 years of age. The village’s “early intervention and referral” approach improves COVID-19 treatment and prevents severe cases in rural areas.



Chen and his colleagues conduct health screenings on key populations in the village, particularly the elderly and those with underlying diseases, and then offer health advice and treatment based on their risk level.

“Chen is very considerate, and he constantly monitors my health situation,” said Bi Heying, a villager. “He teaches me how to take precautions.”

Thanks to Chen’s efforts, the common diseases among the villagers are treated at a clinic near their home. He also actively assists in the transfer of patients to larger hospitals and the resolution of registration issues.

“As a doctor in the countryside, I am more than willing to contribute to villagers’ health,” Chen said.