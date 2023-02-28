﻿
Feature / District

Rural doctors build a strong foundation in Qingpu

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:00 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Rural clinics have led the fight against COVID-19, and rural doctors, as the residents' health guardians, have fortified Qingpu with their medical expertise.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:00 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0

Village clinics have been at the vanguard in the fight against COVID-19, and rural doctors, as the gatekeepers of the villagers’ health, have created a solid line of fortifications in Qingpu with their proficiency and medical skills.

“I am coughing these days,” Lu Qianghua, 74, of Lianhu Village in Jinze Town told doctor Chen Lifan at the village’s health center.

Lu was concerned that he had contracted COVID-19.

Chen told Lu that he was not infected after carrying out an antigen test, temperature reading and blood oxygen test. He prescribed the patient some cough medicines while urging him to take full precautions.

“Chen genuinely cares about his patients, as he often asks me about my health status on the phone and gives me medical advice,” remarked Lu.

The clinic has seen an increase in the number of villagers seeking medical attention recently. Fever patients have a dedicated diagnosis and treatment area at the clinic.

“If villagers with COVID-19 have poor cardiopulmonary function, we send them to hospitals immediately,” said Chen.

Lianhu Village has 800 people who are over 65 years of age. The village’s “early intervention and referral” approach improves COVID-19 treatment and prevents severe cases in rural areas.

Chen and his colleagues conduct health screenings on key populations in the village, particularly the elderly and those with underlying diseases, and then offer health advice and treatment based on their risk level.

“Chen is very considerate, and he constantly monitors my health situation,” said Bi Heying, a villager. “He teaches me how to take precautions.”

Thanks to Chen’s efforts, the common diseases among the villagers are treated at a clinic near their home. He also actively assists in the transfer of patients to larger hospitals and the resolution of registration issues.

“As a doctor in the countryside, I am more than willing to contribute to villagers’ health,” Chen said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     