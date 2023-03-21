Minhang enhancing services for foreign talent

Minhang District is allocating its south, central and north foreign talent service windows to better serve its increasing number of foreign experts.

Ti Gong

Minhang District is allocating its south, central and north foreign talent service booths to better serve its increasing number of foreign experts and overseas high-level talented personnel.

Its central service booth, inside the Minhang District Immigration Office at 4099 Zhongchun Road, will mainly serve international talented personnel working in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, Xinmin Overseas Scholar Business Park, Caohejing High-tech Park and Xinzhuang Central Business District Weijing Park.

The north service booth, inside Hongqiao International Central District at 2377 Shenkun Road, will help foreign talented personnel from modern service sectors such as international trade, finance, culture and creative industry, and science and technology.

The south service booth at 940 Jianchuan Road is now under construction. When completed, it will mainly serve strategic talented personnel from Fortune 500 companies and essential state companies from the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation park, Zizhu High-tech Park, Caoejing Pujiang High-tech Park and Minhang Aerospace City.

Staff of the foreign talent service not only have streamlined approval procedures, but also solved burning questions.

By the end of 2022, Minhang had approved and granted about 26,000 working permits to foreign talented personnel, among them 2,700 for the Category-A high-level talent.

