﻿
Feature / District

Grand neoBay eyes global innovation hub by 2035

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Fang Yubin Mao Haiping
  14:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
By the end of 2023, over 600 high-tech firms will be settled in the bay area, putting Minhang's Grand neoBay sci-tech innovation park on track to becoming a global sci-tech hub.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Fang Yubin Mao Haiping
  14:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Grand neoBay eyes global innovation hub by 2035
Ti Gong

The Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park in Minhang District

The Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park in Minhang District will become a world leading sci-tech area by 2035, according to a general blueprint released by the Shanghai government on February 27.

By the end of 2023, the number of high-tech companies in the bay area will exceed 600. Among them more than 70 will be firms valued at hundreds of millions of yuan or more.

By 2025 the park will house more than 1,000 high-tech companies, with a regional output scale exceeding hundreds of billions of yuan.

By 2035 its original innovation capacity will develop tremendously, and the area will be able to yield a batch of global advanced and leading technologies, the plan notes.

Construction of the Grand neoBay was initiated in the northwest corner adjacent to Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Minhang campus in 2015. It gradually took shape to become the 17-square-kilometer area that encircles Shanghai Jiao Tong University and East China Normal University Minhang campuses.

It also houses more than 10 aviation, aerospace and shipping research institutions, and around 20 national key labs and sci-tech platforms.

About 3,000 hard technology companies have settled in the bay, and there are 600 companies founded by faculties, students and alumni of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

"The Grand neoBay somehow came about when both the city and the university developed to a certain level," said Ding Kuiling, president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

To help fulfill the blueprint of the Grand neoBay, the district will focus on cultivating high-end equipment, biomedicine and artificial intelligence industrial clusters, while allocating intellectual property, market supervision, taxing and talent resources to offer one-stop sci-tech innovation services.

It will initiate a Grand neoBay finance league to set up a 30-billion-yuan (US$4.36 billion) foundation in addition to its 1.5-billion-yuan Grand neoBay special fund.

In addition, the area will be developed into an open science innovation block. It's estimated that over 5,000 suites of apartments will be constructed in the next three years to accommodate a soaring number of talent. Basic educational facilities will be constructed jointly with the two universities, and a research-oriented hospital will be set up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     