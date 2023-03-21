﻿
Feature / District

Gumei innovates with street furniture design competition

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
A street furniture innovative design competition drew to a close in Gumei Subdistrict of Minhang District recently, with nine participants making it to the final.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Gumei innovates with street furniture design competition
Ti Gong

The champion design of the contest features a corner in Gumei Park that functions as a community activity center with green space, connecting arches, benches and fitness facilities.

A street furniture innovative design competition drew its curtains in Gumei Subdistrict of Minhang District recently.

Street furniture is defined by Michel Carmona, a professor from Université Paris-Sorbonne, as all public facilities that appear on the streets and pavements as well as on the edges of streets, including road lamps, mailboxes, telephone booths, fire hydrants and lounge seats, among others.

The design competition, launched in October 2022, selected works on designs of lounge seats, urban illumination engineering, parking lots, dustbins, road signs, flower boxes and guard bars, in the urban scenarios of Gumei, including the circle formed by Pingnan, Hechuan, Gudai and Lianhua roads, the central axis of the Wanyuan Road circle, and Gumei Park and its adjacent four corners.

Nine finalists completed the defense of their works and a champion, a runner-up and a third-place finisher were selected by a group of panelists and the organization committee.

The finalists talked about their inspiration, their understanding about subdistrict's urban spaces, their thoughts on nature and art, and how to make street furniture both practical and ornamental.

"Among the more than 200 subdistricts and towns in Shanghai, Gumei is the only one that has a mei (美, beautiful) in its name," said Sun Dawang, champion of the contest. "I was inspired by this and therefore applied the calligraphy character mei and butterfly patterns into the design of the bridge rails in Gumei Park."

The runner-up design features magnolia elements: Curves are used to design bus stops, road lamps and lounge seats to mimic the style and aesthetic beauty of magnolia, the city flower of Shanghai, its creator noted.

Gumei innovates with street furniture design competition
Ti Gong

The runner-up design of the contest features Shanghai's city flower, magnolia.

"Though street furniture is about details of urban construction, it helps a city revamp its humanity, as well as cultural and art aspects. Some ornaments at a street corner or a minor but useful design may help residents of Minhang increase their sense of belonging and happiness in the district," said Chen Yujian, Party secretary of the district.

"The purpose of design is to innovatively provide a solution," Liu Guanzhong, a senior art professor of Tsinghua University and a competition judge, summed up in a keynote speech during the event.

"The aim of carbon neutrality and carbon emissions peak of mankind is both a challenge and an opportunity. The industrial transition of China toward more digitalized, greener and smarter visions is pressing," Liu added.

"We resort to design and the imagination it triggers to solve problems in life and work, and apply planned and logistical actions to achieve the goal."

It is not about entertainment and pursuing one's hobby only, but a long-term and energy-saving plan for the general public, the professor noted.

The designs of the winning works will be applied into real-life scenarios in the future, and hopefully become new landmarks for Gumei and Minhang.

A community renovation design league, or think tank on boosting urban space quality, has been formed.

In the future, a designer salon will be set up to gather a group of designers and culture and innovation talent, or be an incubator for master designers studios, as an extension of this street furniture innovative design competition.

Gumei innovates with street furniture design competition
Ti Gong

One of the nine finalists of the competition, themed on windows, has proposed a design for Gumei Park and its surrounding areas that will enable locals to enjoy exhibitions, weekend markets, communication and relaxation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     