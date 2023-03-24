﻿
Feature / District

Summit: Jiading a 'fertile ground' for metaverse development

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
A metaverse industry summit was held in Jiading District earlier this month where heavyweight experts and leading industry players exchanged ideas and brainstormed hot topics.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0

A metaverse industry summit was held in Jiading District earlier this month where heavyweight experts and leading industry players exchanged ideas and brainstormed hot topics.

“Worldwide, the metaverse industry starts with games,” said Zhao Xing, a professor with Fudan University who specializes in the research of data intelligence, smart governance, digital economy and metaverse.

At present, 10 percent of the domestic game enterprises are in Jiading, making it a “fertile ground” for the development of the metaverse industry.

Zhang Fan, marketing director of the metaverse department at Beijing 51World Digital Twin Technology Co Ltd, also affirmed Jiading’s strengths and advantages in its overall planning of the metaverse industry.

“Many of the technologies needed in the construction of metaverse are actually the spillovers of game industrialization,” Zhang said.

“Jiading’s game industry has a deep foundation, and there will be no problems in future technology applications.”

Since 2009, when Jiading’s first game company settled in Lantian Economic City, an economic development zone in Nanxiang Town, numerous industry players, including leading companies such as YOOZOO, Lilith, miHoYo and HyperGryph, have been attracted to the town, which had registered about 2,600 game enterprises by the end of 2022.

In 2021, the total industry output contributed by game enterprises in Lantian Economic City reached 35 billion yuan (US$5.07 billion), or more than 10 percent of the nation’s total.

Shanghai Jiading Association for the Promotion of Metaverse Industry, the city’s first social organization dedicated to the metaverse industry, was launched during the summit.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     