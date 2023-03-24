Summit: Jiading a 'fertile ground' for metaverse development

A metaverse industry summit was held in Jiading District earlier this month where heavyweight experts and leading industry players exchanged ideas and brainstormed hot topics.

“Worldwide, the metaverse industry starts with games,” said Zhao Xing, a professor with Fudan University who specializes in the research of data intelligence, smart governance, digital economy and metaverse.

At present, 10 percent of the domestic game enterprises are in Jiading, making it a “fertile ground” for the development of the metaverse industry.

Zhang Fan, marketing director of the metaverse department at Beijing 51World Digital Twin Technology Co Ltd, also affirmed Jiading’s strengths and advantages in its overall planning of the metaverse industry.

“Many of the technologies needed in the construction of metaverse are actually the spillovers of game industrialization,” Zhang said.

“Jiading’s game industry has a deep foundation, and there will be no problems in future technology applications.”

Since 2009, when Jiading’s first game company settled in Lantian Economic City, an economic development zone in Nanxiang Town, numerous industry players, including leading companies such as YOOZOO, Lilith, miHoYo and HyperGryph, have been attracted to the town, which had registered about 2,600 game enterprises by the end of 2022.

In 2021, the total industry output contributed by game enterprises in Lantian Economic City reached 35 billion yuan (US$5.07 billion), or more than 10 percent of the nation’s total.

Shanghai Jiading Association for the Promotion of Metaverse Industry, the city’s first social organization dedicated to the metaverse industry, was launched during the summit.